Tommy Bolster leads with three hits as Catonsville baseball beats visiting Kenwood, 7-5

Catonsville's Jacob Folderauer slides safely into second base, stealing the bag before a tag attempt by Kenwood's Lucas Cintron during baseball game at Catonsville High School on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

It was quite a successful two days for the Bolster brothers in Catonsville High sports.

Thursday, Johnny Bolster, a senior, scored two goals, including the last one in the unbeaten Comets’ 7-6 lacrosse victory over Hereford.

Friday afternoon, younger brother Tommy Bolster had three hits, two RBIs and scored two runs, including the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth, leading the host Comets to a 7-5 victory over Kenwood.

Bolster’s second stolen base, after he reached on an error with two outs in the sixth, ignited the game-winning tally.

“Coach gave me the sign, but I knew I needed to get to second to get that run in,” Bolster said after his team improved to 3-7.

Catonsville's Colin McNamara kicks up dirt on a slide into home, scoring a run against Kenwood on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

He came home on an RBI single by Evan Hess, who reached second when the ball was mishandled in the outfield. Hess scored an insurance run on Eli Beyer’s RBI single off reliever Jacob Bouloubassis, who relieved starter Shoaib Khan.

Khan pitched gamely despite the Blue Birds’ seven errors behind him.

“When we make errors there is not much we can do. You never saw his head go down one time, shake it off and on to the next guy,” Kenwood coach Erik Skarda said.

Kenwood (4-5) led 2-0 in the top of the first on a two-run single by Kyle Morgan. Bolster led off the bottom of the inning with an infield hit and he scored when Cam Turner reached on an error.

Catonsville tied it in the second when Bolster’s double plated Jake Folderauer, who had reached on an error and advanced on an infield hit by Harris Linsenmeyer.

[ High school sports roundup from April 22. ]

“I didn’t hit well in my last game, so before my first at-bat I said I was going to go in there and just go up swinging,” Bolster said.

Kenwood took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth when an RBI ground out by Joe Wier scored Kyle Carey, who led off the inning with a single.

The Comets scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth aided by an error, single by Folderauer and bunt single by Linsenmeyer. Bolster had an RBI single and Hess scored a run on a sacrifice fly.

Kenwood didn’t go away quietly. They tied it 5 in the top of the fifth, aided by a hit by pitch, error, double by Jake Rineman and RBI ground out by Weir.

“For an inexperienced team they had a lot of fight in them, they didn’t give up,” Catonsville coach Eric Warm said. “They put the bat on the ball and they made some plays.”

Catonsville pitcher Luke Kelly delivers to a Kenwood batter during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville starting pitcher Luke Kelly pitched well after a rocky start. He fanned seven and allowed five hits and one walk in five innings.

Turner pitched the final two innings and earned the victory. He retired six of the final seven batters and allowed just a walk, while striking out two.

“When he (Kelly) goes deep into the games he has been doing pretty well for us,” Warm said. “He did a nice job and Cam did a good job coming in, it was a good change of pace. Luke throws a lot of off-speed and Cam throws pretty hard, so it was a good change for them to see something different.”

Despite the win, Warm is still hoping his team gets on track after a slow start.

“We are a better team than we are playing,” he said. “We are finding ways to make mistakes to hurt us. I do believe this is a good team. I have a lot of guys on this team who are good ballplayers, we’ve just got to put it together and make it happen.”

Catonsville's Eli Beyer runs to third base to force out Kenwood runner Shoaib Khan during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bolster hopes this win can spark the team for the rest of the season.

“We battled in our last game and lost it at the end, but we came in with some momentum ready to win this game,” he said.

Bolster will be playing a lot of baseball next week, but Saturday he will be at the Catonsville lacrosse field watching his high-scoring older brother when the Comets host Mount Saint Joseph at noon.

Bolster gave up lacrosse in the first grade because he found his passion on the diamond.

“I just liked baseball more, it’s just more fun for me,” he said.