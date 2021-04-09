Catonsville and Hereford boys soccer tie, 1-1, after double overtime

“Honestly, it’s kind of mind-blowing we didn’t win. Like we dominated possession and we had so many close opportunities and shots on target, but we didn’t get that one break our way, other than that rebound in the first half,” Kennedy said. “We have to be the best 1-3-1 team out there with a losing record, because we have and incredible amount of talent and as a unit, it’s just trying to establish consistency. That’s been our hardest problem. We’ve got an 80-minute game and honestly, we will play 75 outstanding minutes, but in those couple of minutes, it’s a capital chance for the other team.”