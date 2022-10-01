Franklin football surges in the second half, beats Catonsville 40-13

A flurry of miscues in the second quarter changed momentum in Franklin’s favor during its 40-13 victory at Catonsville on Friday.

Catonsville led 13-6 in the second quarter and got the ball back on a Franklin punt. A short gain, a holding penalty and an incorrect down marker followed, leading to a pressured 7-yard punt.

Two plays later, the Indians tied the game on a Tristin Richardson touchdown run with 2:54 left in first half. That score started a run of 34 unanswered points.

“What they were doing on offense from the beginning was giving us some difficulties,” Franklin coach Anthony Burgos said. “I just thought the guys settled down, it’s been our story this year, it’s a new Franklin team. We are young, we’ve got a lot of sophomores that are starting and a lot of young inexperienced guys that are playing and we are just hoping that we can get it going and come late October, November we can be jelling a little bit better than we are right now.”

“Honestly, I was proud of my guys for the way they fought. We got no help from the referees, I’m not that kind of a person, they were doing the best they can, but when you lose a down on any series, it can be detrimental and I think that took some of the air out of us because we were playing with them,” Catonsville coach Jaren Maybin said. “We were right there with them, we were doing well the whole time, but when stuff like that happens it kind of took the wind out of our sails.”

Franklin’s Kyran Harry intercepted a pass on Catonsville’s next possession and a 13-yard pass from Billy Hartman to Harry set up a 1-yard run by Devin Rollins for a 20-13 lead Franklin took to halftime.

Burgos likes the way his team has responded this season. Friday’s was the Indians’ third straight.

“We’ve been playing great defense despite our two losses early we’ve been playing solid defense all year,” Burgos said.

Tyler Boyd, Catonsville’s leading rusher, was injured after returning the second half kickoff and he joined second-leading rusher Carlito Jones, who was also injured, on the sidelines for the rest of the game.

“They ran hard inside, we were just kind of missing assignments on our part, but Coach Maybin has those guys going really well and I think they are buying into what he is trying to build here,” Burgos said. “They are going to be a program that you can see they are obviously taking strides to get better,”

Two more backs joined Boyd and Jones on the sidelines as the game progressed.

“At one point during the game, I looked for a back and I’m like, ‘Man, we are decimated,’” Maybin said. “We were able to put Karon Pearson in to take us to the end of the game and we have a bunch of running backs, but at one point all of them were hurt, so we did what we had to do.”

Catonsville's Jeff Lemon (6) gets up after being tackled by Franklin's Jayden McClung (8) in the second half of the Comets' 40-13 loss.

Meanwhile, Franklin rebounded offensively and defensively.

Franklin took a 26-13 lead early in the third quarter on a 39-yard shovel pass from Hartman to Gary Simon. The Indians added another touchdown on a 10-yard scramble by freshman Zander McCracken. The final score came on a 14-yard run late in the fourth quarter by Ja Ja Williams.

Catonsville fell to 2-3 with three road games ahead, but Maybin sees improvement.

“I feel like we had them on the rope and they definitely made some adjustments, but we can play with the best of them,” he said. “Franklin is a young team, but they are also a good team, so are we and I thought we played tough and I definitely don’t think that the score signifies how close the game really was.”