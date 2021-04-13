Franklin field hockey’s high-powered offense overwhelms Catonsville, 6-2, on senior night

Goals were aplenty on senior night for the Catonsville field hockey team, but it was visiting Franklin that did most of the celebrating as it scored early and often on the way to a 6-2 victory.
Junior Loryn Jordon had a goal and two assists to lead the Indians (5-1). Franklin struck first just 89 seconds into the game when Ava Mowrey shoved in her own rebound.
Catonsville sophomore Brigid Baeck tallied the equalizer less than three minutes later, but Franklin took the lead for good when Jordon assisted Nia Barnes, and Jordon later scored to make it 3-1 with 5:19 left in the first quarter.
“We came out offensive-minded and just making sure that we could execute what we’ve been practicing the whole season,” Jordon said.
The offense continued to pepper Catonsville goalie Megan Davis (18 saves), with Hannah Tromble getting three quality scoring chances early in the second quarter. She was finally rewarded when she scored on a penalty stroke to make it 4-1 with three minutes left in the half.
Jordon scored 53 seconds into the second half before Catonsville senior Ava Waddell scored after a fastbreak to make it 5-2 with 12:13 left in the third quarter.
“She played a great game. That’s the best I’ve seen her play,” Catonsville coach Barb Bates said of Waddell.
But Franklin denied any chance for a comeback when Chelsea Coleman scored the final goal later in the quarter.
Franklin’s array of scorers is what has pleased coach Jennifer Reed in a season in which the Indians’ only loss came against high-powered Hereford.
“Our strength really is our teamwork and our willingness to pass the ball,” Reed said. “We don’t have any selfish players on this team.”
Jordon also likes the chemistry.
“We have pretty much grown up together, so just playing off of what each other can handle really helps us to execute,” the junior said. “We have a young team, so there is a lot to look forward to in the next couple of years.”
Bates knew her young Catonsville squad had a tough matchup.
“We knew they were going to be one of our toughest competitors,” said Bates, whose team faces Hereford on Tuesday and Dulaney on Wednesday. “They have a lot of really good ball-handlers. We are just young and we’ve never had this situation before where we only have four seniors.”
Those seniors, Waddell, Davis, Wren Lowe and Emily Taylor, were honored at halftime. Franklin’s seniors, goalie Hailey Clufo, Barnes, Coleman, Morgan Mowl and Danielle Szikman, were also recognized.
Waddell will continue to play field hockey at Frostburg State next season.
Bates hopes to use the rest of the games this week to keep developing her young players for the fall season.
“It takes a lot of teamwork and we have a lot of young players and they are coming along, but it takes playing together and experience,” said Bates, who praised the play of junior midfielder Kat Wanko and junior defender Gillian Higgins. “Gillian Higgins back on defense is amazing, she is so consistent, a great defender and Kat Wanko had never played before and she played midfield and she played great.”