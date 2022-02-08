Catonsville wrestling celebrates senior night with 57-18 victory over Dundalk in regional dual tournament

Monday was a night of celebrations for the Catonsville wrestling team. The Comets enjoyed a 57-18 victory over Dundalk in the Class 4A North region duals on a night veteran wrestlers were honored on senior night.
Before the match, Catonsville seniors Brandon Bowers, Devin Boger, Josh Sampson, Chastino Robinson, Jesse Hanna, Tomas Grap, Eric Grap, Abdu Chandia, Rafael Zelidon, Sean O’Toole and Luke Pittman were recognized.
Seven of the seniors took the mat, five of them victorious.
Sampson’s 16-14 overtime victory over Kaio Calisto at 138 pounds was perhaps the evening highlight. Sampson trailed 7-1 with 23 seconds left in the first period and was nearly pinned multiple times.
“It’s my senior night and you can’t lose on your senior night,” Sampson said. “I didn’t think I was going to go on my back at all.”
Sampson rallied with a reversal, a takedown and back points and took a 9-8 lead with 1:10 left in the second period. Calisto rallied with a reversal and back points of his own and led 14-11 after two periods.
In the third period, Calisto cut Sampson loose for an early escape making it 14-12, but Sampson got a clutch takedown to tie the score with four seconds left after shooting and grabbing a leg.
In the first three periods, Calisto had to use three blood timeouts and Sampson used them to his advantage.
“I talked to the coaches and it definitely gave me a breather. He was definitely more tired than me,” said Sampson, who was wrestling up a weight class.
The Comet senior got the game-winning takedown 22 seconds into sudden victory.
“That was a big gut-check for him,” Catonsville coach George Dunn said. ”He’s had some time off with injuries and stuff. He worked his way back into the lineup and he’s still knocking the rust off, but he is looking better and better every day. He had to keep battling and not give up, that was big for him.”
Sampson’s triumph, which followed a 12-3 major decision by senior Brandon Bowers, gave the Comets a 25-6 lead. After Devin Boger captured a forfeit at 145, Catonsville unleashed the dominant one-two punch of twins Tomas and Eric Grap.
Tomas Grap pinned Alexander Cabo in 20 seconds. It wasn’t the quickest pin for Grap, who had one in seven seconds earlier this season.
“I went out there thinking I want to get a first-period pin and just get it over as quick as possible,” Grap said.
“We definitely coach to go out and try to develop that killer instinct and not everyone has it, but it’s something that can be developed better and better as you go on and he’s really gotten there,” Dunn said. “He wants to take care of business and he’s having a pretty good senior campaign. Both the brothers are having good seasons.”
Tomas improved to 16-3 this season. Eric Grap improved to 22-2 with a 29-second pin of Jacob Knighton at 160 pounds.
“I just went out there and felt it out,” Grap said. “He just kept backing up so I kept going in for shots and he just happened to go to his back so I took it.”
Junior Mason Ritter scored a 10-1 major decision at 170 pounds, continuing to impress his coach.
“Ritter looked good and he bumped up a weight class,” Dunn said. “He’s really starting to look good. He’s really smart, a great technician and he’s learning a lot of stuff.”
Junior Corson Durst kept up the momentum with a third-period pin at 182 and Comet senior Abdu Chandia won a 4-0 decision at 195.
After senior Zelidon was pinned by Alejandro Cruz-Neal at 220, Dundalk’s Dominic Knighton stayed undefeated at 285 by pinning senior Luke Pittman midway through the second period.
“I was pretty confident,” Knighton said. “I know what I can do. I’m usually the lighter wrestler, so I have to push the pace and I have to tire him out.”
Catonsville (15-2) will compete in the dual semifinals on Wednesday at Parkville High against the winner of Montgomery Blair and Perry Hall.
Scoring
Catonsville 56 Dundalk 18
106: Isaac Powell (C) fft.
112: Ali Obaid (D) pinned David Roman (C) 0:34
120: Toby Eveleth (C) fft.
126: Drew Ritter (C) fft.
132: Brandon Bowers (C) maj. decision Richard Vargas (D) 12-3
138: Josh Sampson (C) dec. Kaio Calisto (D), 16-14 OT
145: Devin Boger (C) fft.
152: Tomas Grap (C) pinned Alexander Cabo (D), 0:20
160: Eric Grap (C) pinned Jacob Knighton (D), 0:26
170: Mason Ritter (C) maj. decision Wassim Laghfiri (D), 10-1
182: Corson Durst (C) pinned Trever McCauley (D), 4:35
195: Abdu Chandia (C) dec. David Ford (D) 4-0
220: Alejandro Cruz-Neal (D) pinned Rafael Zelidon (C), 1:38
Latest Baltimore County Sports
285: Dominic Knighton (D) pinned Luke Pittman (C), 4:33