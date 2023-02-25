Catonsville girls basketball overcomes early shooting woes, rolls to 55-22 victory over Dundalk in 4A North Region playoffs

Catonsville #22, Leah Vacin with an uncontested layup after a steal 1st half. #3 Catonsville hosts #6 Dundalk in quarter round of Class 4A North Region girls basketball playoffs. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Two girls basketball teams that pride themselves on defense met in the first round of the Class 4A North Region playoffs Friday, and third-seeded host Catonsville emerged with a 55-22 victory over sixth-seeded Dundalk.

The Comets were led by seniors Leah Vacin (15 points) and Emily Bartlett (13 points), and the Owls got a team-high 10 points from Caitlyn Howard.

Both defenses enjoyed the spotlight in the first quarter as the Comets missed their first 11 field goal attempts and didn’t break the drought until a layup by Alexis Johnson with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

Bartlett converted a conventional three-point play with 3:14 left to push the lead to 5-0. At that point, the Owls (4-16), who committed 15 turnovers in the quarter, had not taken a shot. Abigail Adeoti finally ended the drought with a layup with 2:45 left.

That’s when the Comets (16-7) started to heat up. Bartlett’s steal and layup was followed by a three-point play and deep 3-pointer by Vacin to extend the lead to 13-2.

“I was telling all my friends, ‘This is a microcosm of our year,’” Catonsville coach Mike Mohler said. “We started 0-for-11, it’s just weird if we don’t score those first couple, it’s like they get into a little funk.”

The offense ramped up in the second quarter when Vacin scored seven points and Ellie Altmann chipped in five.

“We were just making dumb mistakes, our passing was off and shots weren’t going in and once they started to drop and Ellie was hitting hers, then it changed the momentum of everything,” said Vacin, who finished with a team-high seven steals.

She also took Mohler’s advice to heart.

“Coach Mike fired us all up on the bench and he just told us we need to start playing like ourselves,” she said. “We were all really excited for the game, but we started slow.”

Catonsville's Emily Bartlett attempts a running jumper over Dundalk's Caitlyn Howard in the Comets' 55-22 victory. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dundalk forced nine turnovers in the second quarter and got five points from Howard, but they still trailed 28-9 at halftime.

“That’s been our biggest strength this season is being able to play tough defense,” Dundalk coach Seth Brinegar said. “Unfortunately, we struggled offensively throughout the season, but we really pride ourselves on being well-rounded.”

Despite a sparse crowd and an early tip-off time, Mohler made sure his team knew it was the postseason at halftime.

“The big thing for us at halftime, I said, ‘Guys we are just playing so disinterested and I can’t handle that,’” he said. “It’s got to be effort and energy or we are not going to win. It was our last home game, this is it, we are never going to play here again.”

The Owls were only playing with six players and that caught up with them in the second half when the Comets utilized their deep bench and pulled away, outscoring Dundalk 27-13.

“Their kids played really hard, they were just unfortunately a bit [undermanned],” Mohler said.

“We only had one senior this year and she was out today,” Brinegar said. “We have one junior and the rest are 10th and ninth graders, so we have a young core and most of them have been playing for a little bit, so we should be better next year.”

The Comets will travel to Dulaney for the second round on Monday. Second-seeded Dulaney defeated Parkville, 57-13.

Catonsville 55 Dundalk 22

C — Leah Vacin 15, Emily Bartlett 13, Ellie Altmann 8, Alexis Johnson 6, Ny’Asia Thomas 4, Eden McPherson 4, Jaeyln Howard 3, Jordan Edwards 2

D — Caitlyn Howard 10, Abigail Adeoti 6, Lanaya Valentine 2, Alessa Sergi 3, Amirah Simms 1

Halftime: 28-9 Catonsville