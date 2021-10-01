Four unanswered goals lift Mount de Sales field hockey over rival Catonsville, 4-1

Catonsville field hockey senior Kat Wanko scored on the Comets’ first shot of the game, but they never took another shot as visiting Mount de Sales scored four unanswered goals in a 4-1 victory Thursday evening.
“It felt so good for those couple minutes,” Catonsville coach Barb Bates said. “It was beautiful, then we just kind of sat back.”
The scoring began with a penalty corner that was inserted by Brigid Baeck to Erin Lagervile on the far post. Lagervile fed Kat Wanko, who deposited it for a 1-0 lead with 4:38 left in the first quarter.
Was Catonsville’s early lead a wake-up call for the Sailors?
“I would totally say so. I would say it might even be my fault,” Mount de Sales junior Audrey Mullen said. “I was on the post and I just barely missed it and right then I put myself into gear and I started to turn it around.”
Second-year Mount de Sales coach Trace Thomson has seen the early flaws before.
“After the start we had, that was great, they needed that,” Thomson said. “Unfortunately, we’ve done that a little too much this year. We’d give up an early one, and then you would have to battle back and you can’t always do that.
“We play in the IAAM and [if] you give up an early goal, you may not ever get it back. We have been trying to work on scoring first.”
The Sailors tied the game with 52 seconds left in the first quarter when Kennedy Moore redirected a ball sent in by Bella Reyes.
Mount de Sales continued pressuring the Comets defense, but Gillian Higgins, Sophia Parr, Sam Lattea and goalie Erin Moran held the Sailors scoreless in the second quarter.
But Mount de Sales received two penalty corners.
On the first, Mullen’s shot was blocked by Wanko, but the ball never went out of the circle. Kendal Thomson inserted the second corner. Her pass to Mullen was trapped and sent into the cage from just inside the top of the circle.
“To be honest, when I was taking the hit, I totally doubted myself, and at the last second, I said, ‘I can do this,’ and like when I hit it, I knew that it was going in,” Mullen said.
The Sailors dominated time of possession and had nine penalty corners in the second half.
The first one was inserted by Thomson, daughter of the head coach, to Chloe Canapp. Her shot was blocked by Parr but went right to Pearl Gunther, and she assisted Reyes for a 3-1 lead with 10:51 left in the third quarter.
Thompson’s penalty stroke secured the final goal with 9:41 left in the third quarter.
The game was extra special for Mullen, who lives in Catonsville.
“This is the field I use for preseason and I usually walk or bike here,” she said. “We have a bunch of personal connections to this team. We love playing with these girls because I grew up with them, so I would play club with them for a little bit, like when I first started. It was just really fun to see everybody.”
She was also glad to get a nonconference game. The Sailors have a 1-2 record in the IAAM A Conference.
“I really liked getting out of the conference, it took a little bit of the pressure off,” Mullen said.
Two of the losses were to Bryn Mawr, 1-0, and John Carroll, 2-0.
Senior captain Brianna Allen was injured in the Bryn Mawr game, missed the John Carroll game and will miss the rest of the season.
The Comets were coming off a 4-2 loss to Franklin, which they trailed 4-0 before rallying with goals by Abby Lauer and Alison Capka.
The Comets are 2-5 with victories against Sparrows Point and Eastern Tech. Two of the losses were by one goal to Towson.
“When we show up, we play pretty well,” Bates said.