Catonsville girls, boys cross country teams stride into state meet

From left, Catonsville's Justin Bretiere, Oliver Graves-Abe, Sebastian Wautel, Aiden Bauhaus, Degenet Riggs, Rodney Singleton and James Fitzsimmons prepare for the start of the Class 3A North Region race. The Comets finished fourth and qualified for states. (Photo by Craig Clary)

To realize the strides the Catonsville cross country teams have made this season, all fans had to see was Comet coach Sandra Gallagher-Mohler racing along the finish line to give Linnea Gierasch a great big hug after she finished at the Class 3A North Region championships.

Gierasch wasn’t the fastest Comet — senior Charlotte Kearns (10th, 21:04.48) earned that honor at the Baltimore County Agricultural Center.

Gierasch finished 17th, but the junior’s time of 21:54.64 was dramatically faster than her personal record.

“She dropped like three minutes,” Gallagher-Mohler said. “She just ran her fastest mile in the middle of a 5K. She is normally our number six.”

Along with freshman Peyton Snyder (18th, 22:06.47), senior Isabella Bianco (26th, 22:29.96) and senior Molly James (44th, 24:14.89), Kearns and Gierasch helped the Comets finish fourth and earn a spot in the state championship meet at Hereford on Nov. 10.

Catonsville (111) finished ahead of Edgewood (114) and Manchester Valley (117) and behind front-running Dulaney (49), Towson (72) and Bel Air (104). The top six teams advanced to the state meet.

Catonsville senior Casey Fisher (1171) finished 20th, one spot ahead of Peyton Snyder (1176) at the Baltimore County cross country championships. The Comets were fourth at counties and fourth at regionals and qualified for the state meet on Nov. 10. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville did it despite injuries nagging its top two runners.

“My number one is Olivia Birago and she is out with the beginnings of a stress fracture and Casey Fisher was out for a month because of a stress reaction and came back,” Gallagher-Mohler said.

Fisher ran, but dropped out in the final 800 meters, but the plan is to run her at states. Freshman Erin Taylor (49th, 25:08.06) was the sixth finisher for the Comets.

The Comets were coming off a fourth-place finish at the Baltimore County meet won by Hereford.

Kearns (17th, 21:48.34), Fisher (20th, 22:05.78), Snyder (21st, 22:13.46), Bianco (29th, 27:46.80), James (39th, 23:54.21) and Gierasch (48th, 25:09.50) ran for the Comets at Dulaney High in the county meet.

Catonsville junior Degenet Riggs was the top Comet finisher at the Class 3A North Region cross country meet. He was 15th for the fourth-place Comets. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Catonsville boys return to states

The Catonsville boys team returns to the state championship race for the first time since 2021 when the Comets finished 18th in the Class 4A race.

They placed fourth in the Class 3A North Region championship race and qualified as one of the top six teams that will compete at states.

The Towson boys (18 points) won the region meet, followed by Manchester Valley (62) and Dulaney (96).

The Comets were led by junior Degenet Riggs (15th, 17:37.66), sophomore Sebastian Wautel (18th, 17:55.17), junior Justin Bretiere (24th, 18:10.78), freshman Aiden Bauhaus (25th, 18:14.95) and sophomore Oliver Graves-Abe (31st, 18:30.27).

Junior Rodney Singleton (32nd, 18:32.90) and sophomore James Fitzsimmons (33rd, 18:33.46) were the sixth and seventh runners.

Riggs and Singleton are the only runners who have competed at states where they ran as freshmen on the Hereford High course.

Earlier this season at the Bull Run Invitational at Hereford, Riggs and Singleton both ran 1:30 faster than their times at states as freshman.

“Our team is really tightly packed together and it’s really competitive between each other and everybody is really pushing to want to be the best,” said Riggs, who liked the regional course. “I like coming down [hill] and getting a rest and get a big push again and the first mile is a lot down hill and that’s good.”

Like the Catonsville girls, the boys battling injuries and illness as top runners Aidan Foster and Evan Wasser both missed the regional race.

“My no. 9 [Fitzsimmons] came in to replace my no. 2 and ran a 1:15 second PR,” Gallagher-Mohler said. “Literally, he was on the line was when we decided to race him because [Wasser] had been sick for four days and he couldn’t go.”

Fitzsimmons answered the challenge with a strong run.

“It’s hard to keep up with them,” said the sophomore, who praised his coach. “She’s tough, but she really pushes us and it helps a lot.”

Foster was out because of a fever, but Gallagher-Mohler was happy with her team’s depth.

“They are understanding what it is to be a team and that is what it is right now,” Gallagher-Mohler said.

The Comets (79 points) were coming off a fourth-place finish at the county championship meet where they finished behind Towson (18), Hereford (72) and Dulaney (73).

“I wanted to do better on the boys side, but it was a battle and mad respect to all the other teams,” Gallagher-Mohler said. “That was the closest margin ever outside of Towson.”

At counties, the Comets were represented by Foster (11th, 17:40.75), Wasser (13th, 17:56.32), Riggs (15th, 18:00.00), Wautel (19th, 18:03.93), Graves-Abe (21st, 18:05.22), Bretiere (24th, 18:12.03), Bauhaus (25th, 18:12.94), Singleton (27th, 18:17.64) and Fitzsimmons (46th, 19:11.99).