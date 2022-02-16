Catonsville boys basketball holds off Century, 63-55, with keys plays in the final minutes

Catonsville High point guard Brian Ruppel knew his defensive assignment was going to be tough when the Comets hosted Century and Carroll County’s leading scorer Andrew Marcinko on Tuesday night.
But the senior didn’t let it effect his offensive game down the stretch as he scored the Comets final eight points in the last 1:34 to help the Comets hold off the Carroll County champions, 63-55.
The Comets (11-7) led 54-53 when he took over offensively, driving the lane for a layup and three-point lead.
After Catonsville’s Isaiah Coles got a steal at the other end, Ruppel scooped in another layup pushing the lead to 58-53 with 1:02 left.
He added four free throws in the final 23 seconds and all the Knights could muster in the waning minutes was a pair of free throws by John Pavlick.
“They went to a little bit of a different defense, they went to a 1-3-1 and we called a time out and changed little things up and it was late in the shot clock and I just saw I could beat my guy off the dribble, got to the hoop and finished and then that kind of gave me confidence to keep getting the ball, demanding the ball and getting to the hoop,” said Ruppel, who finished with 11 points. “I wasn’t getting many shots all game, dishing a lot, but after I hit one I just got a lot of confidence and my teammates had confidence in me.”
Catonsville made eight 3-pointers, including five by Nic Brogdon (team-high 25 points), but hit none in the final quarter when Century rallied from a 47-37 deficit to pull within one three times. However, the Knights could never take the lead.
Ruppel’s plays in crunchtime were a welcome sight for Comet coach Evan Dougherty.
“He just kind of took over in that way. Him and Nic were huge offensively, but Brian was locked in all night,” Dougherty said. “He said from the beginning that he was going to guard [Marcinko], their leading scorer, and he did that and he was just extremely tough.”
Ruppel also drew a pair of charges, including one with 2:21 left and the Comets clinging to a 53-52 lead.
After Coles had a blocked shot, Marcinko got a steal deep in the Comets backcourt and was headed for an apparent go-ahead layup when Ruppel drew the charge.
“I knew he was going to get to the hoop hard and I knew he was in a little bit of foul trouble, so I just tried to stand my ground and get a charge and luckily it was a huge play for us,” Ruppel said.
Marcinko was held to 13 points, but Pavlick was the game’s high scorer with 31. His 13 points in the first quarter staked the Knights to a 20-14 lead.
“He’s a great player,” Century coach George Wunder said. “He plays with a lot of heart and a lot of energy and finishes well around the basket.”
The Comets crept back in the second quarter and took a 25-24 lead paced by outstanding defense, led by Ruppel and Brogdon. They held the Knights to one 3-pointer and a free throw in the quarter.
Pavlick scored eight and Marcinko had five in the third quarter, but the Comets pulled away thanks to three 3-pointers by Brogdon and a trey from Aaron Mekonen.
“Give credit to them. I thought they played a great game,” Wunder said. “We tried to take the driving lanes away and I thought they did a good job stepping up and taking some shots.”
With the Comets top big man, Tariq Martin, absent because of injury, Dougherty employed Kenrick Smith and Nate Holub-Smith, a freshman promoted from the JV, and they contributed with some key rebounds.
“Since we lost Tariq Martin, he’s our defensive anchor and he had been playing phenomenal lately and that hurt the last few games, so we kind of had to relearn some things as a team to fill that void and it’s great to have Nic especially step up scoring tonight and Brian to step up as well,” Dougherty said.
Ruppel, who spent much of the game setting up the shooters, was happy with the way the team came together after losing two straight following a six-game winning streak.
“Everyone contributed, it was a total team effort today,” Ruppel said.
Scoring
Catonsville 63
Nic Brogdon 25, Brian Ruppel 11, Aaron Mekonen 8, Isaiah Coles 5, Relly Jones 5, Romhai Getachew 5, Kenrick Smith 4.
Century 55
John Pavlick 31, Andrew Marcino 13, Nicholas Prokic 7, Jake Winkles 2, Josh Ahulamibe 2.