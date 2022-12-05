Catonsville-Arbutus Times 2022-23 boys basketball preview: Catonsville and Lansdowne tip off season

Former Catonsville player Jason Harris will make his varsity head coaching debut when the Comets host Sparrows Point Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the season opener, and the coach expects his squad to build off the positive energy created by former coach Evan Dougherty.
Harris, who is in his eighth season with the program. will be joined on his coaching staff by former Comets Zachary Hall and DJ Kearney.
The Comets lost to Dulaney in the region semifinals last year.
Lansdowne fell to New Town in the region semifinals last year and coach Steve Coursey hopes to blend his veterans down low with some young talent.
Here is a look at what to expect from the Catonsville and Lansdowne boys this season.
Catonsville
Coach: Jason Harris, first season
Last season: 12-9, lost to Dulaney in region semifinals
Players to watch: Seniors Dominic Brogdon Jr., (season-high 25 points vs. Century), Aaron Mekonen (scored in double figures in eight games) and Colin Harshman (transfer from Riverdale Baptist)
Coach’s outlook: “My goal this season is to continue working toward a positive and winning culture. I strive to help these boys develop the skills and tools necessary to be successful on the court and as young men in the real world. I am an alumni/former player of Catonsville High, and have been on the coaching staff for 8 years. I bleed Blue and Gold and am very fortunate to be in this position, at the school that helped make me the man/coach I am today. Once a Comet, always a Comet.”
First game: Monday vs. Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.
Lansdowne
Coach: Steve Coursey, fourth season
Last season: 5-13
Players to watch: Senior Angelo Harris (12 points, eight rebounds, five blocks per game); junior Justin Meyers; freshman Trevor Howard.
Coach’s outlook: “Excited for this season. We have some young talent and some length. There are a couple of returning varsity guards that improved and should get big minutes this year and be able to help us. We look to bounce back this year after a disappointing season last year full of a lot of losses only by a couple of points.”
First game; Monday vs. Carver A&T, 4 p.m.