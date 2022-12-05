Catonsville-Arbutus Times 2022-23 boys basketball preview: Catonsville and Lansdowne tip off season

Catonsville's Aaron Mekonen takes aim at an open 3-point shot in a win over Towson last season. The senior will be one of the top scoring threats for the Comets this year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Former Catonsville player Jason Harris will make his varsity head coaching debut when the Comets host Sparrows Point Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the season opener, and the coach expects his squad to build off the positive energy created by former coach Evan Dougherty.

Harris, who is in his eighth season with the program. will be joined on his coaching staff by former Comets Zachary Hall and DJ Kearney.

The Comets lost to Dulaney in the region semifinals last year.

Lansdowne fell to New Town in the region semifinals last year and coach Steve Coursey hopes to blend his veterans down low with some young talent.

Here is a look at what to expect from the Catonsville and Lansdowne boys this season.

Catonsville's Dominic Brogdon Jr. shoots in a victory over Towson last season. The senior is expected to be one of the leading scorers for the Comets. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville

Coach: Jason Harris, first season

Last season: 12-9, lost to Dulaney in region semifinals

Players to watch: Seniors Dominic Brogdon Jr., (season-high 25 points vs. Century), Aaron Mekonen (scored in double figures in eight games) and Colin Harshman (transfer from Riverdale Baptist)

Coach’s outlook: “My goal this season is to continue working toward a positive and winning culture. I strive to help these boys develop the skills and tools necessary to be successful on the court and as young men in the real world. I am an alumni/former player of Catonsville High, and have been on the coaching staff for 8 years. I bleed Blue and Gold and am very fortunate to be in this position, at the school that helped make me the man/coach I am today. Once a Comet, always a Comet.”

First game: Monday vs. Sparrows Point, 5:30 p.m.

Lansdowne's Angelo Harris dunks the ball in the first half of the Vikings playoff win over Owings Mills last season. Harris will be a key player in the paint for the Vikings. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lansdowne

Coach: Steve Coursey, fourth season

Last season: 5-13

Players to watch: Senior Angelo Harris (12 points, eight rebounds, five blocks per game); junior Justin Meyers; freshman Trevor Howard.

Coach’s outlook: “Excited for this season. We have some young talent and some length. There are a couple of returning varsity guards that improved and should get big minutes this year and be able to help us. We look to bounce back this year after a disappointing season last year full of a lot of losses only by a couple of points.”

First game; Monday vs. Carver A&T, 4 p.m.