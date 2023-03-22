Catonsville opens boys lacrosse season with victory, Lansdowne set to start on the road

Catonsville's William Roberson, left, runs from Hereford's Logan Sinsebox, second from left, in the first half of the Baltimore County boys lacrosse championship. (Steve Ruark/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Catonsville went 28-2 the past two seasons with both losses coming to Severna Park, in the state championship game in 2021 and last season in the state semifinals.

Brian Ruppel was a standout goalie for the Comets the past three years, but the two-time Catonsville-Arbutus Times Athlete of the Year is now the starting goalie for third-ranked University of Maryland.

Last Saturday, Ruppel capped an incredible sequence of three consecutive saves in overtime with an acrobatic final stop on the doorstep to preserve a 13-13 tie and Maryland’s Daniel Kelly scored on the next possession for the victory over No. 1 Virginia.

The Comets, winners of county and regional titles last year, opened the season with a 9-6 victory at Century on Tuesday and will host Towson in their home opener at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Lansdowne opens its season at Pikesville on Thursday for the first of three straight road games, before hosting Western Tech in its home opener on April 14 at 5:15 p.m.

Read on to find out who some of the key players will be for the Comets and Vikings.

Catonsville's Nathan Wess won this faceoff in the Comets' 9-8 victory over Mount Saint Joseph last year. He returns as the faceoff specialist this spring. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Catonsville

Coach: K. R. Schultz, sixth season

Last season: 18-1, lost to eventual champion Severna Park in the state semifinals

Players to watch: Seniors Eric Kaplan (M), 28 goals, 11 assists, committed to York College, Nathan Wess (M, FO), nine goals, seven assists, 69.7% on faceoffs, committed to Stevenson and Gabe Wallman (G), 60% save percentage in relief role, committed to Bridgewater; juniors Will Roberson (D) 51 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers, John Gorski (D), 16 ground balls, 12 caused turnovers and Sammy Azbil (D).

Azbil, Gorski, and Roberson have all looked great and are left-handed long poles, we expect big things from them. Gorski is entering his 3rd year as a starter and he and Roberson received a lot of praise on the summer club circuit throughout the summer and fall.

Coach’s outlook: “The coaches are really proud of the work put in this offseason. We’ll have lots of juniors and sophomores stepping into significant roles this year and we’re really excited about their effort and skill set so far. As always, we’re just focused on getting better every day both as players and young men. I have a lot of confidence that our players can do great things on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Catonsville's Eric Kaplan shoots in the Comets loss to Severna Park in the state semifinals last season. Kaplan scored 28 goals last year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lansdowne

Coach: Raul Gordon, third season

Last season: 8-3, lost in regional finals to Hereford

Players to watch: Senior Jacob Tritz (D); juniors Jake Howard (M) and Justin Myers (A). Howard and Myers both scored over 20 goals each last season.

Coach’s outlook: “This is a new team with a lot of new players. We should be competitive in our division and hopefully make a run for the region again.”