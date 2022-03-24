Defending Class 4A softball state champion Catonsville returns with several veterans; area baseball squads spring into action

The 2022 baseball season got underway in Baltimore County this week and Catonsville High has already enjoyed a dramatic win.

After dropping their first game to Eastern Tech, the host Comets came back and rallied for a 5-4 victory over Sparrows Point.

Pinch hitter Bennett Eiswert hit a two-out, two-run double to win the game as Luke Kelly pitched seven innings allowing only two earned runs.

“I haven’t had a pitcher pitch seven innings in a long time, he was very efficient,” Catonsville coach Eric Warm said. “It was a big win because Sparrows Point was a state finalist last year and they beat us twice last year and they have their entire starting team back.”

Catonsville also has a veteran squad returning.

On the softball scene, Class 4A state champion Catonsville graduated only two seniors, but they were dominant pitcher Sammi Sisolak and standout catcher Devyn Tracey.

Sisolak was the starting pitcher in the postseason hurling four consecutive shutouts, including the 1-0 state championship game win over North County.

The Comets opened their season with a 2-1 victory over Sparrows Point as Maggie Kreis pitched a complete game.

Take a look at who will be on the baseball diamonds at Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech and softball fields at Catonsville and Lansdowne in 2022.

Catonsville senior Nick Eiswert, center (7), steps home plater with both feet as Aidan Callinan (17), Eli Beyer (20) and Daniel Capka (22) and the rest of the Comets await the celebration after his walk-off home run in a victory last season. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Baseball

Catonsville

Coach: Eric Warm, fourth season

Last season: 5-7, lost in second game of regionals

Top returning players: Seniors Caleb Hess (SS, .324 avg.), Danny Capka (C), Luke Kelly (P, 3.05 e.r.a.), Mason Westphal (P), Sean Ryan (P, 1.20 e.r.a.), Jake Folderauer (INF), Eli Beyer (INF) and Eli Davenport (OF); junior Bennett Eiswert; sophomore Tommy Bolster (OF).

Outlook: “I essentially have my entire team from last year, all my starters are back. I have high expectations, I feel that now that COVID is over, just about every guy that is in the program has been there for several years now, the varsity guys have varsity experience and understand the speed of the game which I didn’t have last year because COVID shut down everything the year before. I don’t think there is a team in Baltimore County that we could not beat and we are looking to make some noise in the playoffs.”

Lansdowne

Coach: Mike Corn, fourth season

Last season: 6-5

Top returning players: Senior Andy Patterson; junior Chris Baker; sophomores Kade Gregory and Jeremiah Branch.

Newcomers to watch: Senior David Hensley; sophomores Matt ODonnell and Evan Spisak.

Outlook: “We’re a young team with a very bright future. We’re relying on the leadership of some of the veterans, along with the talent of our newcomers to have a strong season. We’re excited about our conference. We believe we are right where we should be for now and will be very competitive.”

Western Tech

Coach: Jason Weiner, seventh season

Last season: 8-2, lost to Pikesville in the regional championship

Top returning players: Senior Carter Costango (P/IF, .429 avg., 14 RBIs); sophomore Brandon Chmielewski (P/3B/OF, .458 average, 17 RBIs).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Wyatt Lemmerman (P/SS).

Outlook: “I have all the confidence in saying that my guys will be able to accomplish whatever they choose to. Their work ethic and dedication to the game is second to none. They understand that we do not have the same resources as the bigger schools around, but we certainly have the big school mentality. We are relentless grinders who will find a way to win. This will be the hardest schedule that we have had at Western Tech, but I think with our group of guys we will definitely compete. The tougher the regular season for us, the more likely we progress through the regional tournament.”

Catonsville pitcher Sammi Sisolak throws in the fifth inning of the Comets' 1-0 victory over North County in the state title game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Softball

Catonsville

Coach: Paul Harris, second year

Last season: 13-1, Class 4A state champions

Top returning players: Seniors Maggie Kreis (P/SS), Abby Mitchell (P/SS), Caelyn Voss (C), Alyssa Ochmann (1B/3B), Grace Bielski (2B) and Taylor Whalen (LF); junior Sam Rickwalder (CF).

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Logan Mikalaski (C/OF).

Outlook: “We should compete for a county championship again this year, I fully expect that. This team has got the tools to take the county championship. I’m expecting the team to compete there and make a deep run again in the playoffs this year. I think the rest of the team is thinking the same thing and anything short of that, we just didn’t take advantage of everything we could have. I’ve got a lot of great players returning from a championship team last year, so I’ve got experience, they’ve been there, they know what it’s like and they’ve been through it.”

Lansdowne

Coach: Jamie Hedges, 23rd season

Last season: 9-1, Lost to Towson in regionals

Top returning players: Senior Dani Barklow (P, out for season with torn ACL).

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Carlye Rubenstein (OF).

Outlook: “This is a rebuilding year for our program. We graduated all our starters except for two from last year. We are looking to turn a few heads with our hitting and defensively plays.”