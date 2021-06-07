Catonsville High celebrates award winners, college commitments as teams prepare for postseason

Each year the Catonsville Comets Athletic Department gives an award to all qualifying seniors for achievement in interscholastic athletics over the past four years.
Daniel Lamb is the recipient of the Comet Athletic Achievement Gold Award.
Charlotte Connelly, Krista Martin-Guerrero and Jakob Wilkens are recipients of the Comet Athletic Achievement Silver Award.
The following Catonsville High senior athletes have made their college commitments:
Baseball: Josh Tingler – Gardner-Webb University*
Basketball: Destinynae’ Jackson – Penn State Mont Alto, Jen Lewis – Houghton College
Cross Country: Jack Roseboom – York College
Field Hockey: Ava Waddell – Frostburg State University
Football: Eldred Boria – Simpson College, Ricky Sears – Albright College
Lacrosse: Marc Gordon – CCBC Essex, Naomi Lauderbaugh – Presbyterian College
Soccer: Casey Buckley – Howard Community College, Sean Campbell – Lycoming College, Sophie Pulone – Howard Community College, Riley Scott – Howard Community College
Softball: Sammi Sisolak – Cabrini University, Devyn Tracey – Salisbury University
Tennis: Shelby Meek – Goucher College
Catonsville High playoff schedule
The brackets have been released for the state tournament in all sports and here is this week’s schedule for Catonsville High teams.
Baseball: Mervo at Catonsville, 4 p.m., Monday, June 7. Winner will play at Dulaney on Wednesday, June 9 in the second round of the Class 4A North Region .
Softball: Top seeded Catonsville has two byes and will host winner of Perry Hall-Dulaney on Friday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in the Class 4A North Region I championship game
Boys lacrosse: Undefeated and top-seeded Catonsville has two byes and will host Dulaney on Friday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Class 4A North Region I championship game.
Girls lacrosse: Catonsville will play at top-seeded Dulaney on Friday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in the Class 4A North Region I championship game.
Track and Field: Catonsville will compete in the Class 4A North Section I regional track meet at Dulaney on Tuesday, June 8 at Dulaney High.
Tennis: Catonsville will compete in the regional tournament at Goucher College on Wednesday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m.