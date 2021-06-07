xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Catonsville High celebrates award winners, college commitments as teams prepare for postseason

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jun 07, 2021 1:32 PM
Catonsville goal scorer Byron Newman (11) celebrates with teammate Tyler Mikalaski in front of Towson's Tyler Stankoski during the Comets' 7-6 win over Towson on May 20.
Catonsville goal scorer Byron Newman (11) celebrates with teammate Tyler Mikalaski in front of Towson's Tyler Stankoski during the Comets' 7-6 win over Towson on May 20.

Each year the Catonsville Comets Athletic Department gives an award to all qualifying seniors for achievement in interscholastic athletics over the past four years.

Daniel Lamb is the recipient of the Comet Athletic Achievement Gold Award.

Charlotte Connelly, Krista Martin-Guerrero and Jakob Wilkens are recipients of the Comet Athletic Achievement Silver Award.

The following Catonsville High senior athletes have made their college commitments:

Baseball: Josh Tingler – Gardner-Webb University*

Basketball: Destinynae’ Jackson – Penn State Mont Alto, Jen Lewis – Houghton College

Cross Country: Jack Roseboom – York College

Field Hockey: Ava Waddell – Frostburg State University

Football: Eldred Boria – Simpson College, Ricky Sears – Albright College

Lacrosse: Marc Gordon – CCBC Essex, Naomi Lauderbaugh – Presbyterian College

Soccer: Casey Buckley – Howard Community College, Sean Campbell – Lycoming College, Sophie Pulone – Howard Community College, Riley Scott – Howard Community College

Softball: Sammi Sisolak – Cabrini University, Devyn Tracey – Salisbury University

Tennis: Shelby Meek – Goucher College

Catonsville senior pitcher Sammi Sisolak delivers to a Sparrows Point in the season opener. Sisolak pitched a perfect game later in the season and will be on the mound when the Comets host the Dulaney-Perry Hall winner in the Class 4A North Region Section I championship game on Friday, June 11.
Catonsville senior pitcher Sammi Sisolak delivers to a Sparrows Point in the season opener. Sisolak pitched a perfect game later in the season and will be on the mound when the Comets host the Dulaney-Perry Hall winner in the Class 4A North Region Section I championship game on Friday, June 11.

Catonsville High playoff schedule

The brackets have been released for the state tournament in all sports and here is this week’s schedule for Catonsville High teams.

Baseball: Mervo at Catonsville, 4 p.m., Monday, June 7. Winner will play at Dulaney on Wednesday, June 9 in the second round of the Class 4A North Region .

Softball: Top seeded Catonsville has two byes and will host winner of Perry Hall-Dulaney on Friday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in the Class 4A North Region I championship game

Boys lacrosse: Undefeated and top-seeded Catonsville has two byes and will host Dulaney on Friday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Class 4A North Region I championship game.

Girls lacrosse: Catonsville will play at top-seeded Dulaney on Friday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in the Class 4A North Region I championship game.

Track and Field: Catonsville will compete in the Class 4A North Section I regional track meet at Dulaney on Tuesday, June 8 at Dulaney High.

Tennis: Catonsville will compete in the regional tournament at Goucher College on Wednesday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m.

