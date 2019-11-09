“As far as that game with Sheri, we try and impress upon that because we were just hitting all day, you mix shots up, not only do you score the point, but you keep the defense where you want them,” Jett said. “She dinked over that triple block one time, which was wide open, on the next shot I told her, ‘You’ve got to go to the side now, because I’m sure their coach was watching’ and sure enough they crashed on her and she goes up with an open hand and they crashed and she went that way and there was nobody near her.”