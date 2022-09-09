Western Tech girls soccer scores pair of second-half goals in 2-1 comeback win over Lansdowne in season opener

Western Tech erased a one-goal deficit with a pair of goals in the second half in a 2-1 victory over host Lansdowne in girls soccer action Thursday.

With 10:24 left in the second half, Western Tech earned the game-winning goal as Lucia Lee broke open on a fast break.

The play was set up by a pass at midfield from freshman Rebekah Harmer. She sent it to freshman Suzie Metcalf and she rebounded an attempted clear by the Vikings that Lee ran down and finished.

“It was just running,” Lee said. “Coach would say cherry-picking, so my brain was just cherry-picking, sprinting above her and just took a shot.”

Lansdowne took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by senior captain Bella Pagan. Pagan drilled a rebound of a shot attempt by Allison Aguilar midway through the half.

Despite timely defense from Lansdowne senior captain Kathy Moya, the Wolverines had their chances for the equalizer. Elise Harmer followed her own corner kick and hit the crossbar with a shot. Efua Amor and Lee had shots that were saved later in the half.

The Wolverines had three more golden opportunities early in the second half but couldn’t convert, including one by Rebekah Harmer that nailed the crossbar.

“[Rebekah] deserved a goal,” Western Tech coach Ron Santos said. “She is going to be phenomenal.”

Just seven minutes later, Rebekah’s older sister scored the equalizer and propelled the Wolverines to victory. Elise Harner took a shot from 19 yards out from the left side that curled in the top right corner with 21:50 left in the second half.

“I was just trying to get it on goal and then try and get our team on the board,” Harmer said.

Just over a minute later, Lansdowne nearly took over the lead when Aguilar had a point-blank shot that was saved by charging goalie Hailey Simmons.

It was the first win for Santos as Western Tech coach. He coached JV boys for 15 years at Arundel and two at Old Mill and two years of girls varsity at Indian Creek.

Although one of his Indian Creek teams lost in a championship game, his goal at Western Tech is different.

“We are starting slow, it’s a new system, new coach, so we are trying to make sure our fundamentals are sound before we go into the games, that’s all we are focusing on,” Santos said. “We have a young team. If we can get the fundamentals and learn the system this year, I think we will be good for a couple years coming up.”

Since the Wolverines have no JV team they have 10 freshmen on the squad to go along with five sophomores, two juniors and five seniors.

Lansdowne has only 15 players on its varsity roster and the Vikings were fatigued in the second half.

“We’ll get there, this is our first game, they don’t know what game stamina is quite yet and only having 15, it’s not like we can put a full field scrimmage together,” Lansdown coach Regina Ryan said.

The two teams will face each other again on Monday and Santos just hopes to see more progress.

“It’s great to win, but again, we are looking at getting ready for the whole season and hopefully making a nice run into the playoffs,” he said.