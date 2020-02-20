Owings Mills rallies by host Western Tech on senior night

Fans who like racehorse basketball, with end-to-end attack the rim action, when the 30-second shot clock is just an innocent bystander, got a real treat as host Western Tech’s boys celebrated senior night against Owings Mills on Wednesday night.
Although the Warriors fell, 74-70, after leading by 11 in the fourth quarter, the three seniors honored before the game did their part.
Senior Walter Carr finished with a team-high 22 points, classmate Will Fitch added 14 and senior Nate Westhaver Green had a pair of rebounds and a blocked shot in the first quarter before foul trouble limited his playing time.
Unfortunately, for Western Tech (7-12), it was Owings Mills senior Kaeden Campbell who spoiled a victory party.
Campbell scored 25 of his game-high 36 points in the second half as Owings Mills (9-12) rallied after trailing 66-55 with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter.
“Their player number two (Campbell) had a great game tonight,” Western Tech coach Mike Slepesky said.
Branden Guy added 11 points and a slew of rebounds for the Eagles.
“Branden Guy has been like that all year.” Owings Mills coach Anthony Dorsey said. “He is averaging probably a double-double.”
Seniors Carr (22 points) and Fitch (14), junior Charles Neverdon (14) and sophomore Donovan Leake (13) led the Wolverines.
“Ultimately, it’s just one too many turnovers, one too many 50-50’s or offensive rebounds that we weren’t able to secure that led to points,” Slepesky said. “Owings Mills is a tough team, we are similar in records, similar in regular talent and it’s always a good game for us.”
After Leak’s free throw with 6:21 remaining gave the Wolverines a 66-55 lead, they were outscored 19-4 the rest of the way.
Campbell scored the first point to cut the deficit to 10 and he added 10 more the rest of the game.
Trailing 68-63, Owings Mills got back-to-back baskets from sophomore KaRaun Russell to cut the lead to 68-67 with 3:06 left in the game. They were Russell’s only points of the night.
Campbell’s short jumper pushed the Eagles ahead, 69-68, but Fitch answered with a layup with 2:02 remaining that put the Wolves in front, 70-69. That was the last points of the night for the home team.
Campbell’s free throw deadlocked it at 70-70 with 1:41 left and his basket with 48 seconds left made it 72-70.
A basket by Jordan McConnell with 28 seconds left was icing on the cake for the winners.
“It was a good game,” said Dorsey, whose squad trailed 19-9 after the first quarter and 34-30 at halftime. “I just told them we had to make an adjustment. We were just running bad sets, so I just told them we’ve got to run better sets and we will get better shots. I think we were kind of pressing the issue early.”
Carr had six points, four rebounds and a steal in the first quarter and he nailed three three-pointers in the second quarter.
“Walter is a special shooter. He shot 35 percent from three or better both years,” Slepesky said. “We will certainly miss his shooting from the outside and even his ability to get to the rim and finish.”
Fitch was also penetrating and causing havoc for the taller Eagles.
“Will is one of our most improved players, just his ability to beat a guy off the dribble and finish, for a smaller guard, although he has worked very hard on strength, that’s been a point of emphasis for him,” Slepesky said.
The Wolverines also got a first-half lift from juniors Neverdon and Anthony Campbell.
Neverdon (8 rebounds, 5 steals) hit a clutch three-pointer in the first quarter and had two steals in the second.
“Charles Neverdon is definitely an explosive player and he was able to knock down shots from outside,” said Slepesky, who watched him can four treys in the contest. “He really can be a dominant finisher and play above the rim, but unfortunately tonight we didn’t see a whole lot of that, but he is definitely a very special athlete.”
“They can shoot the ball. I give them credit,” Dorsey said.
Campbell came off the bench late in the first quarter and had two assists, an offensive rebound, blocked shot and three-point play.
Western Tech ends the regular season Friday, Feb. 21 at Carver, while Owings Mills finishes hosting Dundalk on Monday, Feb. 24.
“This is a young team that ultimately I hope is getting ready for the postseason and really should become a much better team,” Slepesky said.