Western Tech wrestling earns three pins in 48-19 triumph over visiting New Town

Western Tech took advantage of five forfeit wins and secured three pins in a convincing 48-19 victory over New Town on Thursday evening.
The pin that gave the Wolverines a lead they would never relinquish came from freshman 113-pounder Apia To’o’to.
To’o’to fell behind 2-0 against Patrick Statam in the first minute before rallying with six straight points and securing a pin with 51 seconds left in the second period.
“He’s a hard worker, the kid shows up every day and does it with a smile on his face,” Western Tech coach Juan Solera said. “Win, lose or draw you see him coming off the mat, he’s just happy. He just loves wrestling, he’s like, wrestling is fun.”
New Town had taken an early 4-0 lead when sophomore Jayden Green scored a 19-6 major decision over Thein Thein.
“He’s our captain and he’s leading our team with the best record right now,” said assistant coach Antwan Reed, noting Green’s 20-3 record.
After Green’s triumph, the pin from To’o’to’ started a 48-3 run for the Wolverines.
Western Tech got forfeits at 120, 132, 138, 145 and 152.
In the middle of the forfeit run, Western Tech’s Clarence Torevillas (126) earned a second-period fall over Juwan Omocoso.
After a double forfeit at 160, New Town’s Maleek Ayonrinde decisioned Alexander Newkirk, 5-3, at 170 pounds in the closest match of the night.
Newkirk trailed 2-1 after the first period, but rallied to take a 3-2 lead after a takedown with 1:15 left in the second period.
Ayonrinde got an escape with 49 seconds left in the third to tie the match, then secured the victory with a takedown with 26 seconds remaining.
At 182, Western Tech junior Mame Thiam earned her fourth fall of the season when she pinned Emmanuel Agunbiade in 2:29.
Thiam, a female state champion as a freshman when she went 8-0 against girls, is 5-5 this season against all boys.
She gained her confidence against Agunbiade when she scored a takedown after a single leg shot in the first period. She allowed a late escape making it 2-1 at the end of the period.
“I was just wrestling. Whatever I saw on the mat I did it,” Thiam said. “He was taller than me so I knew if I got lower I would get his legs, so I got lower.”
She relied on her coaches in the second period and that led to the fall.
“He told me to break him down, so I broke him down so that I was able to run my half in there,” she said.
Solera wasn’t surprised to see her respond to his instructions.
“She was working and trying to get a turn and somehow the guy opened up a window for her and she is good at taking advantage of whatever you give her,” Solera said. “She is just remarkable at that and she listens well and we see openings that she might not see on the mat and when she listens it works.”
“I wasn’t sure I was going to pin him, but I did know that I was going to give my best,” Thiam said.
New Town scored the final 12 points of the match on a pin by Jermaine Henderson over Elijah Smith and forfeit victory from Garrick Gordon.
Scoring
Western Tech 48 New Town 19
106: Jayden Green (NT) maj. dec., 19-6, Thein Thein (WT) 4-0
113: Apia To’o’to (WT) fall, 3:09, Patrick Statam (NT) 6-4
120: Lian Wright (WT) won by forfeit 12-4
126: Clarence Torevillas (WT) fall, 3:05, Juwan Omocoso (NT) 18-4
132: Brandon Thompson (WT) won by forfeit 24-4
138: Aiden Torevillas (WT) won by forfeit 30-4
145: Saul Mena (WT) won by forfeit 36-4
152: Sam Menefee (WT) won by forfeit 42-4
160: Double forfeit
170: Maleek Ayonrinde (NT) dec., 5-3, Alexander Newkirk (WT) 42-7
182: Mame Thiam (WT) fall, 2:29, Emmanuel Agunbiade (NT) 48-7
195: Jermaine Henderson (NT) fall 1:49 Elijah Smith (WT) 48-13
220: Double forfeit
285: Garrick Gordon (NT) won by forfeit 48-19