Rising numbers force shutdown of Baltimore County youth sports

“I think it’s been really tough, and he broke his hand last month and they were doing some lacrosse stuff this fall and he missed that with his broken hand,” Leahy said. “We didn’t do anything in the spring and we didn’t do anything much over the summer and I really think he missed a lot of it because that is like his social outlet. Since they are not in school, that was his time to be with his buddies and have fun.”