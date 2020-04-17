Baltimore County boys and girls All-County wrestling teams

Owings Mills senior wrestler Phil Smith capped his career with his third state championship. The four-time Baltimore County and regional champion finished with a 164-4 career record and was named the Baltimore County Public Schools 2020 Wrestler of the Year after going 38-3 as a senior.
Here are the complete All-County teams for the boys and girls with how they placed at the county, regional and state tournaments.
Boys First Team
106 Owen Bell (HER) 1st, 1st, DNP.
106 Dom Ambrosino (SPP) 2nd, 2nd, 5th.
113 Alex DuFour (OWM) 1st (3x) 1st (3x), 2nd (2x champ).
120 Morgan Vandergrift (HER) 2nd, 1st, 4th.
120 Wayne Brooks (SPP) 1st, 2nd, 5th.
126 Jacob Lipscomb (LAN) 1st, 1st, 6th.
132 Amondre Wooden (OWM) 1st, 2nd, 3rd.
132 Richard Davis (SPP) 2nd, 3rd, 2nd.
138 Luke Hoenig (SPP) 1st 1st, DNP.
145 Daylon Duncan (KEN) 1st, 2nd, DNP.
152 Phil Smith (OWM) 1st, 1st, 1st.
160 Jarius Cannon (OVE) 1st 1st, 4th.
170 Jake Rallo (SPP) 1st, 1st, 3rd.
182 Kyree Briscoe (LAN), 1st, 1st, 6th.
195 Lexx Carr (SPP) 1st, 1st, (2x) 1st.
195 Justyn Briscoe (WOOD) 3rd, 2nd, 2nd.
220 Perryn Público (EVT) 1st, 2nd, DNP.
285 Nick Schiefelbein, DUL 1st, 1st, 4th.
Second Team
113 Riley Bozeman (LAN) 2nd, 2nd, 6th.
126 Timur Sharipov (OWM) 2nd, 4th, DNP.
138 Jamal Everette (FRA) 2nd, 2nd, 6th.
138 Jerome Vonziah (OVE) 3rd, 2nd, 3rd.
145 Sherrod Johnson (RAN) 2nd, 2nd, DNP.
152 Kendrick Emani (SPP) 3rd, 2nd, DNP.
160 Anthony Sekulow (PKV) 2nd, 1st, 6th.
170 Zavion Woodard (NWT) 2nd, 2nd, 6th.
182 Jaden Holman (RAN) 2nd, 2nd, DNP.
195 Alfred Murdock (WTE) 2nd, 2nd, DNP.
220 Dave Nwachukwu (KEN) 2nd, 4th, DNP.
285 Emmanuel Anokwute (PKV) 2nd, 3rd, DNP.
285 Angel Figueroa (MLM) 3rd, 2nd, 6th.
Honorable Mention
106 Kiah Noble (PIK) 3rd, 1st, DNP.
113 Ky-El Ali (WOOD) 3rd, 1st, DNP.
152 Brandon Ako (MLM) 2nd, 5th, DNP.
170 Taemar Rollins (CAR) 3rd, 1st, DNP.
170 Noah Dow (DUL) 4th, 1st, DNP.
182 Peter Jauquet (WTE) 4th, 1st, DNP.
182 Azeez Onigbanjo (OWM) 6th, 2nd, DNP.
Girls All County
(with state placing)
First Team
100 Masiel Nunez (DUN) 6th.
106 Charmaine Ruff (CAR) 2nd.
112 Kaiya Harrell (RAN) 2nd.
117 Lucy Van Eron (CAR) 4th.
122 Morgan Bean (CAR) 4th.
127 Brooke Mason (DUN) 4th.
132 Sarah Sunday (DUL) 1st.
132 Olivia Hutchinson (CAR) 2nd.
152 Nicole Wanga (DUL) 2nd.
164 Jaylen Hyman (RAN) 1st.
180 Mame Thiam (WTE) 1st.
225 Beauty Tejan-Cole (MLM) 2nd.
Honorable Mention
106 Macy Sober (PIK) DNP.
164 Joanna Qian (DUL) DNP.