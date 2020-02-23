Sparrows Point wins Baltimore County wrestling championship

Sparrows Point had a big lead going into the 14 championship matches at the Baltimore County wrestling tournament and they closed the deal by crowning four champions and winning the team title convincingly with 201 points.
Owings Mills was second (122) and Hereford (106), Parkville (99) and Kenwood (91) rounded out the top five.
Sparrows Point coach Mike Whisner recalled last season, when his Pointers led going into the final matches and lost.
“We didn’t talk about it a lot because last year going into the finals we had a 23-point lead and we had six in the finals, so we were feeling pretty good,” Whisner said. “Owings Mills had six and they ended up beating us by two points last year. If it was ever on our mind, I felt no lead was safe.”
This was safe because Wayne Brooks (120), Luke Hoenig (138), Jake Rallo (170) and Lexx Carr (195) all took care of business with wins in the finals.
Carr, ranked number one in the state, had the closest victory as he nipped Western Tech’s Alfred Murdock, 3-2, after injuring his knee during the match.
“Lexx got banged up a little bit. He’s ranked number in in the state, he came in as the favorite, he came out aggressive and then wrestled smart the rest of the match to kind of protect that knee,” Whisner said.
Third-seeded Murdock was coming off a thrilling 5-3 win in the semifinals over Woodlawn’s second-seeded Justyn Briscoe, when he got a takedown with two seconds left in overtime.
Western Tech coach Juan Solera said after the match that Murdock (29-4) stuck to the game plan.
“He wanted to use his conditioning and strength,” he said. “He felt like he could keep the match very close if he did that and in the end the conditioning and strength and training would eventually take over which it did. ”
Murdock had lost in a scrimmage and a tournament final to Briscoe.
“At the end I just exerted force on him,” Murdock said. “He is still a great wrestler and I still respect him with all my heart and his family is great.”
Western Tech also go a fourth-place finish from Peter Jauquet (182).
In Sparrows Point’s Brooks’6-4 victory over Hereford’s Morgan Vandergrift at 120, he took a 5-4 lead with a reversal with two seconds left in the second period and held him scoreless the rest of the way.
Hoenig won an 8-3 decision over Franklin’s Jamal Everette.
Rallo held New Town’s Zavion Woodard down for the final two minutes to secure a 4-2 triumph.
The only Pointer to lose in the finals was Dom Ambrosino, who was beaten by Hereford freshman Owen Bell, 6-4.
“He (Bell) works hard, he is probably one of our hardest workers,” Hereford assistant coach Brett Baier said.
Sparrows Point’s Whisner credited a loss in the duals to helping his team peak for the county tournament.
“Last week we were in the state duals and we lost to Steven Decatur and even though we lost I thought we wrestled very well and wrestled as a team and it got carried over to this week,” he said.
Owings Mills crowned three champions in Alex Dufour (113), Amondre Wooden (132) and Phil Smith (152).
Dufour defeated Lansdowne’s Riley Bozeman, 7-0, for his third straight county title and Smith captured his fourth straight with a pin of Milford Mill’s Brandon Ako.
Lansdowne got a pair of champions in Jacob Lipscomb (126) and Kyree Briscoe (182).
Lipscomb controlled Owings Mills’ Timur Sharpinov, 9-2, and Briscoe pinned Randallstown’s Jaden Holman in 55 seconds.
“I had never wrestled him before, but knowing matchups and guys I have wrestled against, I’ve watched him wrestle and I kind of knew that I could probably beat this guy and I felt pretty confident going into it,” said Lipscomb, who was second in the county tournament last year.
Briscoe, the brother of Woodlawn’s Justyn Briscoe, felt he had control after he got a takedown nine seconds into the match.
“It was quickness, he was just slower than me,” Briscoe said. “I was dedicated to win.”
Lansdowne tied for seventh in the team standings.
Kenwood’s Daylon Duncan (145) won a first-period pin, and Overlea’s Jarius Cannon (160), Eastern Tech’s Perryn Publico (220) and Dulaney’s Nick Schiefelbein (285) also won county crowns.
Schiefelbein defeated Parkville’s Emmanuel Anokwute, 7-0.
“My goal is to get my 100th win. I’ve got seven more to go,” said Schiefelbein, who improved to 35-1.
“He did wrestle this kid really early in the season and the kid took him down, but I don’t think Nick has been scored on in 20 or so matches,” said Dulaney coach Scott Asher, whose squad finished 10th in the teams standings. “He’s dominating right now, so I was confident.”
Catonsville, who tied with Kenwood for the Class 3A-4A division regular-season title, finished 12th.
They were led by senior Ewan Hemmis, who notched his 117th career win by pinning Woodlawn’s Jaylen Smith in 58 seconds for third place.
“I almost never do the cement mixer, he got put in a position and I heard my coaches say cement and I ran it,” said the senior Hemmis, who is trying to get back to states for the first time since his freshman year. I’m excited. I think my regional tournament is going to go really well, he I’m just hoping to get to states again,”
Catonsville’s Grant Nyland was fourth (195) and Tomas Grap (138), Peter Grap (145) and Tye Perry (152) were sixth.
In addition to Hemmis, seven other wrestlers were honored for getting their 100th career win.
They included Sparrows Point’s Davis and Rallo, Lansdowne’s Lipscomb, Overlea’s Jerome Vonziah and Cannon, Kenwood’s Duncan and Franklin’s Everette.
Championship results
106: Owen Bell (Here) dec. Dom Ambrosino (Spt), 6-4.
113: Alex Dufour (OM) dec. Riley Bozeman (Lans), 7-0.
120: Wayne Brooks (Spt) dec. Morgan Vandergrift (Here), 6-4.
126: Jacob Lipscomb (Lans) dec. Timur Sharpinov, 9-2.
132: Amondre Wooden (OM) dec. Richard Davis (Spt), 9-7.
138: Luke Hoenig (Spt) dec. Jamal Everette (OV), 8-3.
145: Daylon Duncan (KW) fall Sherrod Johnson (Rand), 0:49.
152: Phil Smith (OM) fall Brandon Ako (MM), 2:19.
160: Jarius Cannon (OV) dec. Anthony Sekulow (Pkv), 15-8.
171: Jake Rallo (Spt) dec. Zavion Woodard (NT), 4-2.
182: Kyree Briscoe (Lans) fall Jaden Holman (Rand), 0:55.
195: Lexx Carr (Spt) dec. Alfred Murdock (WT), 3-2.
220: Perryn Publico (ET) dec. Nwachukwu (KW), 7-3.
285: Nick Schiefelbein (Dul) dec. Emmanuel Anokwute, 7-0.