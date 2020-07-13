Catonsville’s Sophi Wrisk is Catonsville/Arbutus Times 2020 co-Female Athlete of the Year

Like several of the players on the Catonsville High girls lacrosse team, senior Sophi Wrisk had very high expectations for the 2020 season.
The coronavirus pandemic that closed schools before the regular season started squelched those dreams for a deep post-season run and left her with the memory of playing only one pre-season game.
But, that didn’t stop the three-sport athlete from being named the 2020 Catonsville/Arbutus Times co-Female Athlete of the Year.
Wrisk, who shares the honor with classmate Kolby Weedon, also won the award last season.
Wrisk will continue her education at the University of Maryland, where she will also play lacrosse.
She cherished those final practices and one scrimmage with the Comets.
“We were so excited, we were clicking way before the season started,” Wrisk said. “At practice we were all just having fun and working hard and pushing each other and when we got to that scrimmage it really showed, we were positioning well, we were playing hard.”
Wrisk was part of a terrific trio of Division I commits that included Weedon (St. Joseph’s) and Lindsey Marshall (Towson).
“There were 10 seniors, but those three are unbelievable lacrosse players,” Catonsville lacrosse coach Cantey Bailey said.
As a junior, Wrisk had 34 goals and eight assists, despite missing two weeks with a calf injury, and Marshall led the team in draw controls, followed by Weedon, who also scored 60 goals.
Bailey never worried about who would take a clutch shot.
“We never really told one person they had to do it, but they kind of just do,” Bailey said. ”They as a team have always just kind of stepped up to the plate when they were comfortably able to do it.”
Bailey appreciated Wrisk’s ability to dodge, see the field and get her teammates involved.
“I think the fact that she was a lefty was a huge thing for her, but just her ability to see the field is really good,” Bailey said. “We really worked a lot last year on her shot placement and I think toward the end of the year and what we were seeing this spring was that she had really worked on it.”
Bailey was also impressed that two of her standout players were also multi-sport talents.
“That was kind of the awesome thing that both of them are such incredible athletes and multi-sport athletes which you don’t see as much any more and you could put them in any situation and you had confidence in them because you knew that they could get it done,” she said.
Catonsville basketball coach Mike Mohler saw Wrisk’s ability to get the job done on the basketball court.
Known for her sticky defense and tough inside play, the coach saw her develop into a three-point threat where she made 36 percent of the shots beyond the arc.
“We would laugh about it that her three-point shooting wasn’t the best part of her game, but she actually improved it and became probably one of our best three-point shooters, if not our best three-point shooter,” Mohler said.
“I always remember being on the court the past two years and shooting up three-pointers and him saying, ‘That is not in your wheelhouse, I think you should stick with lacrosse.’” Wrisk recalled. “This year, he decided to give me the green light, finally.”
Wrisk definitely had the green light from everywhere on the court when she scored a career-high 18 points in a 66-34 win over Overlea, but that’s not the game Mohler remembers the most.
That came against Pikesville when the Comets led the defending state and county champions at halftime, 26-14.
“We were up 10 at the half and we held them to 14 points and right at the end of the second quarter, she gets hit in the head and it really kind of jarred her,” he recalled. “She was okay to go back in the game, she went through concussion protocol, she was fine, but she wasn’t the same. It was really a shame because I thought we had a really good chance to beat them.”
“That was definitely a fun game, just to come out against another good team really strong and really work together on the court,” Wrisk said. “Even off the court, before the game down in the locker room we really clicked and it really showed on the court when we came up with that lead.”
Wrisk, who came to Catonsville after spending her freshman year at Mount de Sales, and was on the Class 4A state finalist basketball squad as a sophomore, charmed her coach when he was having a tough day.
“Sophi is absolutely one of my all-time favorite players and she always had a great attitude,” said Mohler, noting she averaged eight points and a shade over four rebounds per game. “When things would get bad, she would make me laugh, she would break the tension if I was upset and would get me out of the doldrums and stuff like that.”
Wrisk played field hockey until she decided to try volleyball in the ninth grade and she made the de Sales varsity.
“I just wanted a change,” she said. “I was ready to try something else and I have cousins that played volleyball and I was like I will give it a try and I ended up falling in love with it just as much as lacrosse.”
Wrisk made the All-Division and All-County teams her junior and senior seasons and, along with four other seniors, peaked her coach’s emotions on senior night.
“These are my babies, I’ve coached four out of the five of them since their sophomore year and just seeing them progress over the last three years has just been amazing,” coach Tonya Feaster said. “They all do a great job, they are always in their positions, they are always leading the team, so it’s going to be sad seeing them go this year.”
Little did Wrisk know it would be one of only two senior nights she would celebrate.
“We really started to click and get everything going toward the end and unfortunately it ended a little bit sooner than we hoped, but we had a really good season,” she said.
What will she miss most about sports at Catonsville?
“Probably just the competition, just pushing each other in practice and always having a fun time and hanging out, whether it’s on the field or off the field or on the court or off the court,” Wrisk said.
A memorable moment came when the seniors held a parade down Frederick Road that ended with them all celebrating with caps and gowns on the turf at Catonsville High.
“I loved it, it was really fun, it was really good to finally see people for once and it was a really nice celebration, it turned out really well,” Wrisk said. “Just seeing everyone on the turf, you could just tell how we all missed each other.”
With fall college sports all across the country being re-evaluated daily, she doesn’t know the status of fall ball for lacrosse at Maryland, but, she does know her academic intentions.
“I’m going to major in criminology and hopefully eventually go into law school and become a criminal defense attorney,” she said.