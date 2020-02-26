Pikesville girls start fast and roll to victory over Western Tech in Baltimore County championship game

The Baltimore County girls county championship game held Tuesday at Towson University’s SECU Arena was a rematch of last year when Pikesville prevailed convincingly over Western Tech.
This year’s version was similar, as the Panthers (18-4) opened up a 23-10 first-quarter lead and built on it on the way to a 67-45 victory.
Junior Kristin Sterling had 20 points and 11 rebounds and senior Charia Roberts had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers.
“They were monsters,” Pikesville coach Michael Dukes said.
Senior Tyra Robinson made a pair of three-pointers and had 12 points and junior Cydney Barnes scored all 12 of her points off the bench in the first half.
Her banked deep three-pointer beat the first-quarter buzzer and extended the Panthers lead to 13.
“That was a huge lift,” Dukes said.
The Panthers got another boost from Francis Glover, who shadowed Western Tech’s all-time leading scorer Tiffany Manning all over the court and held her to just 12 points and one three-pointer.
Manning, who went over 1,000 career points last season, scored five of her points from the free-throw line.
“That is how she (Glover) played last year in the state tournament last year,” Dukes said. “She is really a valuable defender.”
“They are a great program and their experience showed, especially in the first quarter,” Western Tech coach Alan Lagon said.
Manning didn’t play when the Wolverines (17-4) lost to the defending Class 1A state champions last year in the county and regional title games.
Besides Manning, sophomore Destini Ward and junior Sydney Stokes (10 points each) also scored in double figures for Western Tech.
Pikesville led 40-24 at the half and the closest the Wolverines came in the third quarter was 40-26 when Troi Williams canned a layup with 7:30 left.
A free throw by Robinson and putback by Roberts with 6:35 left pushed the lead to 17 and the Panthers never looked back.
Roberts had eight points and three rebounds in the third quarter and Sterling had nine points and five rebounds in the second half.
Dukes knew the 5-11 inside bookends (Sterling and Roberts) had to get involved in the offense early to open up the perimeter game and his team obliged.
“A few weeks ago we said lets start inside and out and that’s what we did,” Dukes said.
Last year’s county title was Pikesville’s first in school history and it led to its first state championship.
Dukes feels his squad may be on the same path.
“We never wavered,” Dukes said. “We had a few tough losses early, but what a lot of people forget is this is when we jelled last year.”
Scoring
Pikesville 67
Kristin Sterling 20, Charia Roberts 17, Cydney Barnes 12, Amya Moore 2, Kelsey Parker 2, Francis Glover 2.
Western Tech 45
Tiffany Manning 12, Destini Ward 10, Sydney Stokes 10, Dyani Mattar 5, Maya Brittom 4, Troi Williams 2, Kayla Jackson 2.
Halftime: P 40 WT 24