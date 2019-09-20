Lansdowne boys soccer squad starts fast and holds off Parkville

Unbeaten Lansdowne (4-0) scored three goals in the first 11 minutes and held off Parkville (0-3), 4-2, in boys soccer action on Thursday night.
Gus Izaguirre scored two goals and Van Thang and Brian Romero scored one each for the Vikings and Tha Thang and Ben Kolarek added assists.
Parkville’s goals came from Daniel Toluwanimi and Juan Guevara Cabezaz and Seth Dejesus added an assist.
Thang’s goal gave the Vikings the early lead and Izaguirre, a sophomore, bumped it to 3-0 with goals 3:50 apart.
Izaguirre was ready from the opening whistle.
“I made sure to tell the whole team to press up at once and start it off strong,”Izaguirre said.
The nifty dribbler with a left-footed rocket was contained the rest of the way as the Knights refused to quit.
“They knew I’m a lefty so they kind of prevented me to go to the left, but I still tried to pull off some stuff,” he said.
Lansdowne’s defense was tested mightily after they built the three-goal lead.
“We came out on fire and then they came back, so they were fighting from behind the whole time, which really tested our guys for the first time this year,” Lansdowne coach George Dunn said.
Parkville broke the ice with a goal by Toluwanimi with 25:16 left in the first half.
Less than four minutes later, the Knight nearly got a second tally, but Dustin Braun’s shot from inside 10 yards was partially blocked and deflected off the crossbar.
The carom came to Austin Morgan and his point-blank shot sailed high.
Showing speed and agility, the Knights continued to put on the pressure in the second half.
Shots on goal by Cabezas and Sam Ajiorode were saved by Lansdowne goalie Pablo Lema and another shot by Braun in the box was blocked by defender Lai Tha.
Tha also had a hard sliding tackle that prevented a breakaway.
Lansdowne almost got a goal but Romero’s acrobatic bicyle-kick shot inside the box was deflected.
With just over 20 minutes left in the second half, the Knights got a goal from Cabezas on a back-header, after a free kick from DeJesus.
Lansdowne’s final goal was a beauty.
Sophomore Stephen Geisler hustled to track down a ball in the corner and sent a ball into the middle that Kolarek flicked to Romero for the 4-2 lead with 12:10 remaining.
“I tried to get a touch on it so we could score,” said Kolarek, who didn’t see Romero on the play. “I just put it in the middle to see if anyone gets on it.”
Kolarek, who controlled the central midfield with Thang, was aware the Knights were forcing the action after the three-goal lead.
“After a while, they picked it up, we just started getting flat after we thought we were going to get an easy game,” Kolarek said.
Dunn was even more concerned after Parkville cut the lead to one.
“We had a lot of time left. We were nervous, we had to tighten it up a little bit,” he said. “We made some adjustments, switched our formation and went to more of a defensive kind of lineup.”
Parkville never threatened again against defensive backs, led in the middle by Tha and Thau Za Hmu and Nana Andoh and Ai Ling on the outside.
“They (Hmu and Tha) are just like honey badgers,” Dunn said. “They are tough in the middle. They aren’t very big, but they are tough and tenacious and Nana has a big foot and he plays hard.”
The win was the fourth straight and toughest of the games after they defeated Western Tech, 4-1, Patterson, 7-0, and Owings Mills, 2-0.
“This is one we were worried about. Parkville is always a tough team,” Dunn said. “It’s good to be able to step up and finish the game, getting that late insurance goal was huge.”
The Vikings don’t get a break this weekend.
They will play Walter Johnson and Richard Montgomery on Saturday at the Walter Johnson tournament, but Dunn is confident these early games will prepare his young team for the postseason.
“We only have five seniors. The guys are coming together. We have been together two or three years now and the expectations are high, they want to win and they come to compete every day,” Dunn said. “It (winning) feels great, the guys are playing hard and we are looking to get it together for the postseason.”