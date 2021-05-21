Lansdowne’s Redden tosses no-hitter in shutout of Milford Mill

Lansdowne’s Chase Redden tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the Vikings’ 12-0 victory over Milford Mill on Wednesday in a game that was shortened because of the 10-run slaughter rule.
The senior right-hander struck out 11 and allowed two walks. Three of the other batters grounded out to the pitcher and another hit a routine grounder to first base.
“He definitely has no-hit stuff,” Lansdowne coach Mike Corn said. “He lives in the mid-80s and he definitely has good breaking stuff.”
The win improved the Vikings to 5-0 and the pitching continues to dominate.
“So far, that’s kind of been the story with our pitching,” Corn said. “Our defense hasn’t really been tested yet. We’ve just been racking up a lot of strikeouts, so our ERA is low.”
Redden is currently 2-0 with 10 innings pitched and three hits and four walks allowed.
He has given up four earned runs (2.80 ERA) and opponents have an .097 batting average against him.
“Our pitching has been really, really strong this year,” Corn said.
The offense was in high gear as well against Milford Mill and Redden (two RBIs) got the Vikings on board early with a sacrifice fly.
Chris Baker had two hits, Kade Gregory and Andy Patterson added two RBIs and Landon Barber drove home a run.
The Vikings continue to try and stay unbeaten with a double-header at home today against Woodlawn. The first game is the completion of a game suspended by rain.
Next week, the Vikings have tough tests with Dundalk at home on May 24 and Kenwood at home on May 26.
“Both of those games are going to be our biggest challenges of the year,” Corn said.