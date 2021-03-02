Lansdowne football using delayed fall season as learning experience

“My football athletes are still very excited. They were hoping to play their first game this week, but just the sense of normalcy of being back on the playing field with their teammates and coaches has been a great experience for everyone,” Murphy noted. “We keep moving forward hoping for games during this fall mini-season, but even if we do not play any games, we are happy to have the opportunity to have these practices for our seniors to further develop their skills for college, and for our underclassmen to develop their skills for the upcoming fall season.”