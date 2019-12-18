With Lansdowne hanging onto a 21-15 lead over Eastern Tech (2-3), first-year senior wrestler Adam Abassi couldn’t have picked a better time to earn his first career victory.
Abassi, filling in for Altof Meraj at 195, who couldn’t wrestle because of too much facial hair, pinned Eastern Tech’s Sammy Dieb with six seconds left in the second period after he fell behind 3-1 earlier in the period.
That gave his team a 27-15 lead and propelled the Vikings (3-1) to a 42-24 victory Tuesday night.
“It was one of those, we practice finishers and I got a flashback from practice and I saw that it would work, especially since he was tired and my upper body was alright and he kept going for my legs and I just kind of took it and went with it,” Abassi said. “This was my third match so third time is the charm.”
Lansdowne coach George Dunn was certainly impressed by the rookie.
“He’s a good team guy, he comes all the time and works real hard,” Dunn said. “He got into the lineup and took care of business.”
It was one of four pins for the Vikings.
Two-time state qualifier Jacob Lipscomb (132) started the match with a pin with 43 seconds left in the first period.
John Epp (145) added a first-period pin and Mountaha Ndiaye (220) earned a second-period pin.
Eastern Tech got pins from Kevin Minh (152), Christian Livick (160) and Matt Haines (113), but Maverick forfeits, at 182 to Kyree Briscoe, and at 285, to Donte Sherwood, allowed the Vikings to pull away.
Livick earned his fall with one second left in the second period.
“That’s the name of the game, you are going to get them back and forth, unfortunately the ones they were getting they were getting some pins and the ones we were getting we were getting by decision, so that’s where the score tends to get a little spread out,” Eastern Tech coach Kevin Brooks said.
The Mavericks did get a tough 7-6 decision from Gavin Corrigan over Idriss Zoutina at 138.
The feature match of the night pitted 120-pounders Riley Bozeman against Dorrian Jackson and Bozeman, who finished second in the Class 2A-1A state tournament at 113 last year, won 2-0 with a takedown 21 seconds into overtime.
“We thought junior Dorian had a shot to beat him actually,” Cross said. “Dorian is a great wrestler, he’s a hard worker, the cradle didn’t work out because he stopped it instead of trying to wrestle it,” Brooks said.
Bozeman is currently ranked ninth in the state at 120.
In another close match, Lansdowne’s Chibuzo Ibezimako (170) got a reversal with three seconds left in the third period for a 5-4 decision over Adler Wegener.
Dunn praised his younger wrestlers after the match.
“Coming into it, I knew it was going to be back and forth, I wasn’t sure how it was going to end up, but those young guys coming off the bench was totally unexpected,” Dunn said.