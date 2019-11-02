To say Century senior captain Jackson Glenn is a jack-of-all-trades may not being doing justice to what he does on the soccer field.
Glenn scored a pair of goals, controlled the midfield and tended to injured teammates as the Knights blanked Lansdowne 5-0 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
The win moves the Knights to the state semifinals on Nov. 9 when they will face the winner of North Harford and Oakdale.
Glenn’s most important goal came with 27 seconds left in the first half when he extended the Knights lead to 2-0.
Ryan Rolfes had scored off a Kyle Kropfelder assist with 21:20 left in the first half for a 1-0 lead, but that was all until Glenn scored without knowing how much time was left because the game clock malfunctioned with 1:04 left in the half.
Lansdowne coach George Dunn said his defense, that had been tested repeatedly, lost its focus.
“They would have played it totally different. They were kind of confused,” Dunn said. “It took the wind out of our sails.”
Glenn, who finished Alex Grasso’s pass with a header, just knew his team needed a lift.
“I had to go in,” Glenn said. “We were struggling in the first half, we couldn’t get things rolling and I just knew I had to go up for the ball.”
Glenn, who has eight goals and six assists, added the team’s fourth goal in the second half when he booted home a corner kick from Kyle Hatmaker.
That followed a penalty kick from Grasso which had given the Knights a 3-0 lead.
Glenn admitted finishing in a postseason game was very satisfying.
“I like playing in the midfield and leading everyone, controlling it, winning 50/50s, but then finishing, it’s exciting, especially in the playoffs,” he said.
Coach Trey Howes just likes to watch him operate.
“He’s kind of been our leader and captain,” Howes said. “He motivates us and everything starts with him. He wins everything in the air and he’s just dynamic. He’s a quality kid and quality player.”
He’s also surrounded by quality players, including defenders Deible, Stephen Hurst and tri-captain Joe Bergaschi.
Century goalie Ethan Ricketts didn’t make the first of his two saves until a shot by Lansdowne’s Dom Supak with 37:41 left in the second half.
That came after a nice connection from Van Thang to Mike Miranda.
Thang had the only other shot on goal midway through the second half.
“Since the playoffs started, we’ve only given up one goal so the defense has been solid,” Glenn said. “Joe ‘Bergy,’ the other captain, he really leads.”
“That’s our motto. We say hold them to zero, and if they don’t score any goals, we don’t lose,” added Howes. “That is kind of the character and our motto that we try and instill in our program and in the last two games they’ve done that, and if they do it in the next two games, we could be holding a trophy which would be amazing.”
Century added its fifth goal when Deibel assisted Daniel Cooper with 18:29 remaining.
Lansdowne was playing without its top midfielder, Brian Romero, who was out with a dislocated elbow, and Supak, a quality striker, was playing with a pulled hamstring.
“He gave it all he had, he was battling through that pulled hamstring,” Dunn said. “Our depth came back to haunt us. They were subbing a lot more then we could. In the first half we were hanging with them, we were doing great and then we got worn down there and we couldn’t keep the pace up.”
Despite the loss, Dunn praised the team that did what no other Lansdowne soccer team has ever done.
“This is the first time we’ve ever won a regional championship and you can’t take that away from them,” Dunn said. “I’m proud of these guys. They left it all out on the field tonight and just came up short.”
“It’s something to build on for next year too, winning a regional title will help bring more guys out of the building.”
Scoring
Goals: C-Jackson Glenn 2, Alex Grasso, Ryan Rolfes, Daniel Cooper
Assists: C: Grasso, Kyle Hatmaker, Brennan Deibel, Kyle Kropfelder
Saves: C: Ethan Rickets 2, L: Pablo Lema 6