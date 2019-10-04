Lansdowne controlled time of possession and dominated shots on goal, but the host Vikings (7-1-1) ended up in a 1-1 tie after two five-minute overtimes against Dundalk (3-3-1) on senior night.
Lansdowne scored with 1:27 left in the first half after senior Van Thang’s short cross was deflected by two Dundalk defenders to Dom Supak, who headed it home.
Dundalk’s only shot on goal in the game resulted in a goal by a charging Maycol Pinto-Olivia after a rebound with 18:04 left in the second half.
“That couldn’t have been better placed. That was a perfect ball,” Lansdowne coach George Dunn said of the shot for the goal. “The first half I felt a little uneasy because we possessed so much, we were playing very well and couldn’t get that second goal and that came back to haunt us.”
Despite not extending the lead in the first half, the Vikings defense, that included wing backs Ai Ling and Nana Andoh and central backs Thau Za Mu and Lai Tha, was relentless.
“They were a wall back there until one free kick gets by,” Dunn said.
The best scoring chance early in the game came from Parkville when Maynor Aguirre raced ahead of the pack on a breakaway and unleashed a shot that was wide with 31:20 left in the first half.
It was the Knights best chance of the night until they scored in the second half.
Lansdowne’s best offensive chance before its goal came on a rocket shot from sophomore Ben Kolarek that rebounded off the center of the crossbar.
Dundalk’s defense of center backs Gurkuvat Singh and Connor Suhrc and defensive midfielders Kevin Aldarado, Austin Gastiger and Marco Hernandez bent but didn’t break until late in the first half.
Goalie Nicolas Kelly just beat a rushing Brian Romero to the ball and avoided a near-collision with 9:24 left in the first half.
Romero had several strong runs and worked tirelessly to get the ball in the box all night.
Supak’s goal came after nifty work down the left sideline by Thang.
He beat his defender and drilled a cross that caromed off Singh, pinballed back in frot of the goal by an unsuspecting Gastinger, right to Supak.
“I was putting it in goal for number 17, Dominic,” Thang said.
The sophomore knew his job when he entered the box.
“I just had to just go for it,” Supak said.
Much of the second half was controlled by the Lansdowne midfield of Kolarek, Thang, Cho Sa and Hoi Tha, but solid scoring opportunities were few and far between.
“It was a tough game. My team really did a good job,” Thang said. “We possessed and we were there.”
Sa was there for a shot on goal with 7:15 left in regulation.
In the second five-minute overtime, a feed from Ling to Romero ended in a soft header that was corralled by Kelly with 3:21 remaining.
Ling blocked a dangerous shot by Dundalk’s Alvarado with 2:30 left.
Andoh had a shot on goal from 45 yards out that Kelly tapped over the crossbar and Hoi Tha had a long shot from 25 yards out that was saved to preserve the tie.
“We need to touch better, control, and finish a little better and score more goals, Thang said.
The Vikings did score 12 goals in a shutout of Chesapeake on Tuesday, but coach Dunn knows when the competition heats up in the playoffs, the Vikings need to finish.
“We haven’t been able to put up the goals that we want to and that’s something we are working on,” Dunn said. “I feel like our chemistry is getting a lot better and our passing is good.”
He looked at the more physical play in the second half as a positive.
“A game like this helps build your character and we’ll be tougher because of it,” Dunn said.