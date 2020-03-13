Postseason included state tournament for trio of Lansdowne wrestlers, two Western Tech grapplers and one from Catonsville

Six local prep wrestlers competed at the Maryland state wrestling tournament and while none reached the very top of the podium, two got on it.
They were Lansdowne juniors Riley Bozeman (113) and Kyree Briscoe (182), who both placed sixth.
Lansdowne’s Jacob Lipscomb (40-3) went 2-2, as did Western Tech’s Peter Jaquet (31-11) and Alfred Murdock (33-7), while Catonsville’s Ewan Hemmis (34-12) was 1-2.
Briscoe (39-4) had to battle through injuries before finally having to forfeit his fifth-place match.
Briscoe won his first match with a first-period pin of Lackey’s Temiloluwa Dapo-Adeyemo.
In the second round, he got head-butted and earned a victory over Hunter Saunders, of South Hagerstown, who was disqualified. Briscoe was leading 5-2 at the time.
In the quarterfinals against Liberty’s Mcclain Butler, Briscoe was up 5-1, when Butler struck a blow to his eye.
“Two seconds left in first period against Butler and the guy explodes off the bottom and comes back with an elbow,” Lansdowne coach George Dunn said. “He catches Kyree right on the eye and it instantly swells up, shut.”
Butler cut the lead to 5-3, but Briscoe, whose swollen eye made it difficult to see, ran out of injury time with 41 seconds left and couldn’t continue.
Briscoe won the Class 2A-1A North Region tournament with three straight pins.
In Dunn’s nine seasons as head coach at Lansdowne, Briscoe was his first Baltimore County tournament champion.
Dunn took over for the 2011-12 season, one year after Greg McCoy was crowned as the last Lansdowne county champion.
Briscoe pinned Randallstown’s Jaden Holman in 55 seconds in the county finals.
Bozeman (32-6) finished sixth after he was the runner-up at the state tournament last year.
He opened with a 15-0 technical fall of Patuxent’s Ryan Furl. In the second round, he lost, 9-0, to eventual state champion Jacob Brenneman (41-3), rallied with a second-period pin of Eastern Tech’s Matt Haines and lost his final two matches.
“He got back to the podium, it’s not where he wanted to be, he wanted to win it, but he lost to Brenneman, from Northern Garrett, that kid is the real deal,” Dunn said. “He got himself back together and came back and won a match.”
Bozeman’s postseason included county and regional runner-ups where he lost to two-time state champ Alex Dufour by the same 7-0 score.
Lipscomb nearly reached the podium. After a convincing 11-0 major decision in the first round, he lost 2-1 in the second to Southern-Garrett’s Brogan Kealy.
“He had a takedown on the edge and the guy [referee] said he was out of bounds,“ Dunn said. “It was a heartbreaker, but he came back and beat Gus Clark pretty good.”
His 6-0 decision over Clark left him one win away from getting one of the top six spots, but he lost a 4-3 decision to LaPlatta’s Koda DeAtley (40-2).
“He was our MVP this year, he’s a leader in the room, he wrestles his butt off,” Dunn said. “He is a good kid, a hard worker, in his first match he caught a head butt and his nose was busted and he had to wear a mask for the last two matches.”
Lipscomb, who went over 100 career wins this season, will wrestle at Washington & Jefferson next year.
“He will do well in college. He will be a good Division III wrestler,” Dunn said.
Dunn, whose squad was 10-6 in dual meets and lost a tie-breaker to Owings Mills to get in the regional duals, has high hopes for next season.
“We had six guys place at JV counties and sophomore Jacob Young (126) won it,” said Dunn, who will also return Bozeman and Briscoe.
Catonsville’s Hemmis caps career
Catonsville senior Ewan Hemmis (132), who reached 100 wins earlier this season, capped his career with a solid postseason.
At states, he lost his opening round match, 17-2, to Leonardtown’s Brian Bieshelt.
Hemmis bounced back to defeat Eleanor Roosevelt’s Bret Murphy, 4-2, before falling 2-0 to Siavash Sarvestani in his final match.
Hemmis, who has 121 career wins, was coming off third-place finishes at the regional and county tournaments.
He pinned Woodlawn’s Jaylen Smith in 58 seconds at the Baltimore County tournament for third place.
Catonsville’s Grant Nyland (195, 21-18), Tye Perry (152, 22-13), Tomas Grap (138,16-12) and Querell Monteque (220, 13-21) also competed at regionals. Nyland and Perry each won a match.
Western Tech pair shines
Western Tech senior Peter Jaquet (182, 31-11) went 2-2 at the Class 2A-1A state tournament and junior teammate Alfred Murdock (195, 33-7) was also 2-2.
Jaquet, who won a regional title, had a 1-0 victory in the first round at states and after being bumped to the consolation bracket, he defeated Winters Mill’s Cayden Beard, 5-3.
He was eliminated by Hunter Sanders, of Southern Garrett, 5-1.
Murdock won two matches by pin, but fell to Winters Mill’s Cian McCauley, 6-5, in his bid to get one of the spots on the podium.
Mudock was coming off second-place finishes at counties and regionals.
He reached the finals at counties with a thrilling 5-3 overtime win over Woodlawn’s Justyn Briscoe, the brother of Lansdowne’s Kyree, in the semifinals.
Murdock secured the win with a takedown with two seconds left in overtime.
He lost in the county finals, 3-2, to Sparrows Point’s Lexx Carr. Carr went on to win a state title.