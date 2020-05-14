Arbutus Firecracker 10K race canceled because of coronavirus

Martin Goode took over as race director of the Arbutus Firecracker 10K in 2018 and the race almost didn’t happen because of a water main break on the course the morning of the race.
Despite the heat and humidity at last year’s race, it included 488 entrants and 455 runners finished. Tyler Muse won the male race (32:30) and Hannah Cocchiaro was the female winner (37:47).
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this summer’s July 4th race was canceled.
The race, started by race director George Kendrick in 1983, has been a staple of the community for 37 straight years.
Kendrick, who passed away at age 96 on Dec. 22, 2018, described the race in 2014 as “the greatest community spirit there is.”
Goode, 57, had missed running in only three races before taking over as director, so the decision to cancel this year’s race was painful, but necessary.
He spoke with Bobby Mitchell, who works at water stops during the race, and expressed his concern.
“I told him I was thinking about the runners and where we were going to be," he said. "Are are we going to have to wear masks?, we are going to be so tight, it’s hot and people are going to be sweating and spitting and I have these kids handing out water and they are going to get spit on and sweat on and touching people, I just don’t know where we are at in road racing right now.”
He also worried about added stress the race would put on the police department.
“I was talking to my police liason and they were really not thrilled about thinking about the parade and the race,” Goode said. “They help me a lot and I would do anything for them and if they are not happy, I’m not thrilled.”
It was the police department who helped him get over the water main break in 2018.
About an hour and a half before the race, the break erupted on the course at Francis Avenue in front of the 7-Eleven. Half of the sidewalk and a piece of the road were damaged extensively.
Without changing the distance, he altered the course, but he had to make sure everybody passed the Soap Box Derby race, which started on Elm and Oakland at 9 a.m., in under 15 minutes and they all did.
“There are so many variables that can happen the day of and usually it doesn’t happen, but the police were real good last year about it and the soap box derby people understood and they allowed me to run through there," said Goode after that race.
Goode had a hint that this year’s race was in jeopardy when a race he was supposed to run in Virginia Beach was postponed.
“That was one of the first ones to go and they did a virtual (race), so I did an 8K on Saturday and a half-marathon on Sunday,” he said.
Thoughts of doing a virtual race on July 4 are under consideration, but Goode hadn’t decided as of May 5.
“Phil Lang, my timer, is continually doing virtual challenges and virtual races,” he said. “We’ve got some feedback already since I made the announcement about trying to do a virtual run and I don’t know what Phil Lang has in mind, so I’m not sure what we are going to do.”
Goode knew he had to make the decision about the actual race early.
“I didn’t want to string anyone along or keep them wondering,” he said. “The safety was first and foremost, nothing about me, because I will do whatever I have to do, but I thought the longer we’d wait the harder it was going to be to put on a classy race.”
He praised Kendrick, dubbed the “unofficial mayor” of Arbutus and Kendricks’ late wife Neehma and daughter Valerie Stocksdale, who took over as race director for Kendrick.
“It’s amazing that this race has stood through time,” Goode said. “George and Val did a tremendous job keeping this thing going, that’s what it is all about, keeping their dream alive.”
Last year, he was amazed, but not surprised with the amount of sprinklers and hoses the community put out to cool off the runners as they do every year.
“The Arbutus community just did the race really proud. They did a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful job,” Goode said.
Goode’s love for the race inspired Kendrick to present him with a plaque for his continued service and he has it hanging in his dining room.
“I love the race, I wish I could race it again,” Goode said. “I guarantee you in 2021, we are going to have a blowout, we are going to make this special, it will kind of be like a welcome back.”
At least for another year, the male course record, set by Steve Spence (30:07) and the female record, set by Lansdowne High graduate Karin Wagner (35:03) will still stand.