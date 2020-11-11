New coach takes over varsity basketball program at Catonsville High

“From a record standpoint and taking over the program they (Patapsco) were in kind of at a low spot and we turned it around and what I was most proud of is that we were just so tight as a team and as a family at the end of the year,” Dougherty said. “That was something that was really cool and also they had struggled with grades in the past and we had a 3.1 grade point average as a team and nobody failed off.”