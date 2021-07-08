xml:space="preserve">
Festival of Fists and boxing night tribute for Murray Smith Sr. will be held in Carroll County on July 17

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jul 08, 2021 2:13 PM
Jake Smith, longtime Arbutus resident, is holding a night of boxing as a tribute to his father, Murray Smith Sr., at the Carroll County AG Center on July 17.
Jake Smith, longtime Arbutus resident, is holding a night of boxing as a tribute to his father, Murray Smith Sr., at the Carroll County AG Center on July 17. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boxing promoter Jake “The Snake” Smith is holding the 10th annual tribute to his father, Murray “The Bush Wacker” Smith Sr., on Saturday, July 17 at Shipley Arena at the Carroll County Agriculture Center with several fights.

Baltimore Boxing’s Festival of Fists will feature Carroll County’s Steve Sparks against Tyrone “Moose” Russ in the main event for the vacant East Coast heavyweight championship.

Among other boxers on the card are Carroll County’s Justin Maggi and Jake Atwell.

Officer Deonte Duck, Jacob Thomas, Valentino Mozzona, Michael Benitez-Doleman and Aidan Grim are also on the evening’s card.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and fights will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Vinny Pazienza punches Eric Lucas during a WBC World Super Middleweight Championship fight in 2002. Pazienza will be a guest at the Festival of Fists at the Carroll County AG Center on July 17.
Vinny Pazienza punches Eric Lucas during a WBC World Super Middleweight Championship fight in 2002. Pazienza will be a guest at the Festival of Fists at the Carroll County AG Center on July 17. (John Woike)

There will be a guest appearance by five-time world champion Vinny Pazienza.

Vinny Paz was 50-10 with 30 knockouts in his career that included winning the IBC Super Middleweight title over Roberto Duran in 1994 and defending the same title against him in 1995.

He will be on hand for autographs and greeting before the fights and in the VIP room where half-price drinks and free food will be available.

“He’s very fan friendly,” said Smith, who went 11-6 with two draws as a professional boxer from 1989 until 2002 when he grew up under the tutelage of his dad in Arbutus.

Murray Smith Sr., who died in July 2013, was also a boxing promoter and the owner of the Bushwackers hair salon on Sulphur Spring Road.

Tickets are $35.00 per person, table of six, $210.00, table of 10, $600.00, VIP (while they last), $75.00.

To purchase tickets visit: www.baltimoreboxing.com

