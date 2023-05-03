Catonsville baseball’s Nazir Buckson celebrates senior day with walk-off double in 1-0 win over Lansdowne

Catonsville pitcher Tommy Bolster allowed only three hits in eight innings and retired the final 18 batters in the Comets' 1-0 extra-inning victory over Lansdowne. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Catonsville senior Nazir Buckson roped a double down the left-field line to drive in Dan Lauer with the game-winning run in the host Comets’ 1-0 victory over Lansdowne in eight innings.

It was Buckson’s first game-winning hit, and he did it on his senior day.

“I tried my best to stay relaxed and block everybody out out there and just hit the ball man, and just do what I can do,” said Buckson, who went 2-for-3. “I’m just sitting on it, I’m just waiting for my pitch. It was a fastball.”

Catonsville coach Eric Warm had the best view of the clutch hit from the third-base coach’s box.

“It was fair by a good 18 inches,” he said. “He’s been struggling all year and he got a hit last game and he had a hit earlier in the game. And on senior night, I wanted a senior up at the plate to finish the job off and that’s exactly what he did.”

The hit came after Lauer’s double to deep left field with one out off relief pitcher Matt O’Donnell, who had four strikeouts in two innings.

The sudden victory ended an outstanding starting pitching duel between Catonsville’s Tommy Bolster and Lansdowne’s Chris Baker. Bolster allowed only three hits and didn’t walk a batter. After Baker’s infield hit leading off the second, he retired the final 18 batters and got 14 ground ball outs overall.

“My boy did great man. It was amazing, he kept us in the game,” said Buckson, who will play football at Shenandoah University next year. “Without him, we wouldn’t have won that game.”

“He was throwing strikes and they were putting the bat on the ball and the seven guys behind him played great defense,” Warm said. “He wasn’t trying to strike everyone out, he was pitching to contact and they were hitting his pitches.”

Lansdowne pitcher Chris Baker struck out 11 and allowed only four hits in the Vikings' 1-0 loss to Catonsville in eight innings. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Lansdowne coach Brad Tippin felt the heavy infield grass slowed down his offensive attack.

“The high grass took away some of our hits,” Tippin said. “There is no excuse, they played on the same field.”

Lansdowne’s Baker was equally impressive. In 5 2/3 innings, he struck out 11, allowed four hits and walked one, and he did it while nursing an injury suffered on a first-inning single.

“On the second or third pitch he hit a rope single to left field and it would have been a double and he was rounding first base and he slipped and he might have broke his thumb on his glove hand,” Tippin said. “For him to come back with all that pain — he couldn’t bend his thumb — and pitch the way he did mentally and stay in the game and hit the ball, I’m very proud of him.”

“Chris Baker is a very good pitcher and that high fastball we got a couple calls [strikes] outside so that got in our heads everywhere, so I think that’s what got us rattled,” Buckson said.

Buckson, Donovan Abron, Dominic Sheldon, Roy Brown, Sebastian Legambi, Ja’von Cole White, Bennett Eiswert, Ryan Gower, Colin McNamara, Cam Turner and Josh Ratliffe were the 11 seniors playing in their final season.

Catonsville coach Eric Warm, left, walks up the third-base line while the Comets celebrate their 1-0 extra-inning victory over Lansdowne. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“These guys lost their freshman year because of COVID, so for them on senior night on their home field, I think it’s important for them to walk away with a win,” Warm said. “It’s a hard-working group, but this is a good team and hopefully this is another step to putting it together come playoff time.”

The victory was the second one-run win in a row for the Comets (7-7) who defeated Eastern Tech, 7-6, a day earlier.

“Lansdowne as a whole played a good game, their defense and both their pitchers were good and they are a well-coached team and they gave us everything we had and that game could have gone either way,” Warm said.