Catonsville blanks Western Tech and stays unbeaten after homecoming victory

“For the past two weeks, he has made huge strides on working on his footwork and making sure that he is crisp on his footwork and delivering the ball to where it should be on time,” Maybin said. “We’ve still got work to go with him, but he is doing a great job, just being coachable and being excited about learning how to be a better quarterback. We are excited about him, especially because he is a junior and he will be coming back.”