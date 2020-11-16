xml:space="preserve">
Catonsville area produces several private school girls lacrosse players who will continue their careers in college

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Nov 16, 2020 1:17 PM

When the 2021 girls lacrosse season arrives for the private schools there will be several athletes who will who have represented Catonsville in some form through the years.

Some began their careers in Catonsville youth programs and and others grew up there or still live in the area.

Here’s a look at where some of those athletes plan to attend college and play lacrosse.

The 2021 graduates who have signed letters of intent includes seniors:
–Christina Gagnon, St. Paul’s, (University of Southern California)

–Josie Hahn, St. Paul’s, (Florida)

–Mia Rehkemper, Mount de Sales, (Towson)

–Cassidy Burdette, Mount de Sales, (Tampa)

–Cecelia Pell, Glenelg Country School, (Maryland)

­–Caroline Rehder, Glenelg Country School, (Syracuse)

–Gracie Dickey, Glenelg Country School, (Frostburg)

Here is a group of private school athletes who are juniors who made oral commitments to play in college:

–Neve O’Ferrall, Glenelg Country School, (Maryland)

–Cydney Lisk, Glenelg Country School, (Loyola University Maryland)

–Josie Pell, Glenelg Country School (James Madison University)

–Arianna Silvestri, Glenelg Country School, (Navy)

–Jaclyn Marzal, Glenelg Country School, (Notre Dame)

–Stephanie Marzal, Glenelg Country School, (Delaware)

–Lauren Savage, Maryvale Prep, (James Madison)

–Courtney Savage, Maryvale Prep, (Penn)

