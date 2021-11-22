Fall 2021 - Best of High School Sports in Catonsville | PHOTOS

The fall sports season ended for Catonsville & Arbutus area high school sports with the state cross country meet held on Nov. 12. It was a memorable finish that capped off an outstanding season for Catonsville’s junior Hallie Shepard, who finished sixth (19:27.08) in the Class 4A girls race. Shepard, a transfer from Carver A & T, won the Baltimore County championship meet and she was third in the regional championship race. The best team during the fall was the Catonsville soccer team which finished 11-5-1 and won a regional title before falling to Northwest in overtime in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. While no other Catonsville, Lansdowne or Western Tech teams went deep into the postseason, several athletes are featured here.
Fall 2021 best of Catonsville H.S. sports
Anthony Fliggins, Catonsville, carries the ball past a diving Tion Wilkins, Towson, during a high school football game at Towson. The Comets ended their season with a 5-5 record.
Jayvon Brown, Catonsville, outpaces Khyri Dorsey, Towson, as he gains yards during a punt return during a high school football game at Towson. The Comets ended their season with a 5-5 record.
Catonsville DB #21, Josh Williams breaks up a pass play to Parkville RB #22, Kameron Greene. Previously unbeaten, Catonsville fell to 3-1. The Comets ended their season with a 5-5 record.
Lansdowne's Karon Jett runs the ball against Western Tech's Elijah White during the second quarter of a High School Football game. The Vikings finished the season with a 3-7 record.
Lansdowne's Colin Dughady intercepts the ball during the first quarter of a High School Football game against Western Tech's Elijah White. The Vikings finished the season with a 3-7 record.
Western Tech's Elijah White runs the ball during the first quarter of a High School Football game against Lansdowne. The Wolverines finished the season with a 3-7 record.
Catonsville #7, Riley Nelson, dives to return serve against Century High School in Volleyball. The Comets ended their season with an 8-5 record.
Catonsville #0, Lauren Miller, returns serve against Century High School in Volleyball. The Comets ended their season with an 8-5 record.
Catonsville #7, Riley Nelson, sets the ball for a spike against Century High School in Volleyball. The Comets ended their season with a 8-5 record.
Century #22, Mackenzie Felyz and Catonsville #10, Erin Lagervall, battle for the ball in the 3rd quarter. The Comets ended their rebuilding season with a 3-10 record.
Catonsville's Ashton O'Dell gets airborne as he plays the ball with his head above Dulaney's Austin Dinger during a boys soccer game. The boys soccer team's season ended with a loss in state quarterfinals with a record of 11-5-1.
Catonsville's Noah Gregory, left, battles in the corner to keep the ball in play with Dulaney's Joe Pichney during a boys soccer game. The boys soccer team's season ended with a loss in state quarterfinals with a record of 11-5-1.
Catonsville #13, Marisa Massimini streaks down the field in the 2nd half during a game against Loch Raven. The girls soccer team ended a rebuilding season with a record of 3-12-2.
Catonsville #12, Kylie Thaxter, puts a header on the ball in the 1st half of a game against Loch Raven. during a game against Loch Raven. The girls soccer team ended a rebuilding season with a record of 3-12-2.
Hallie Shepard won the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championship.
Hallie Shepard, placed 6th (19:27.1) at the Girls Class 4A - 2021 Maryland State Cross Country Championships.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)