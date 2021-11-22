Fall 2021 - Best of High School Sports in Catonsville | PHOTOS

The fall sports season ended for Catonsville & Arbutus area high school sports with the state cross country meet held on Nov. 12. It was a memorable finish that capped off an outstanding season for Catonsville’s junior Hallie Shepard, who finished sixth (19:27.08) in the Class 4A girls race. Shepard, a transfer from Carver A & T, won the Baltimore County championship meet and she was third in the regional championship race. The best team during the fall was the Catonsville soccer team which finished 11-5-1 and won a regional title before falling to Northwest in overtime in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. While no other Catonsville, Lansdowne or Western Tech teams went deep into the postseason, several athletes are featured here.