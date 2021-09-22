Arbutus Golden Eagles 13U football squad off to 3-0 start after third straight shutout victory

The Arbutus Golden Eagles 13U youth football team continued its unbeaten season with a 38-0 victory over Winfield for its third win in a row.
Defense and special teams set the tone early for the Golden Eagles.
Defensive back Orion Lewis had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown on Winfield’s opening drive and Trevor Howard returned a blocked punt for a TD on Winfield’s second possession.
Winfield’s third possession ended in a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown by Golden Eagles running back Jeff Lemon.
Tyler Boyd and Jack Athias also scored on offense for the Golden Eagles.
Brett Mckenna was 4-for-5 on extra-point kicks and the defense notched its third consecutive shutout.
“Defense wins championships,” defensive coordinator Butch Mullins said.
“We have an experienced coaching staff again this year, add that to the talent of our 28-man roster and we are a solid football team,” head coach John Dettler said.
Arbutus will face unbeaten Westminster (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Jaycees Park and will play at Clarksburg on Oct. 2.
The Golden Eagles return home for homecoming on Oct. 9 when they host Sykesville at 7 p.m. at Arbutus Middle School.
Arbutus has outscored its opponents 112-0 this season, while Westminster has outscored its foes, 85-6.
Arbutus plays in the Carroll County Youth Football League and the Golden Eagles are celebrating the Arbutus Athletic Association’s 95th season.