Catonsville High winter sports All-Decade teams

The Catonsville High girls basketball and wrestling teams enjoyed the most success during the past decade and each finely-tuned machine had the same leadership at the top.
That included head coach Mike Mohler for the Comet girls and coach Eric Warm guided the grapplers.
Mohler earned his 500th career high school victory during the 2017 playoffs when the Comets went on to win the state championship. He continued to pile up the victories when the Comets made the state title game again in 2018, but they lost in the state finals.
Warm led the Comets to a perfect 14-0 dual-meet record in 2019 and also coached several other very talented teams, including the 2015 team that won 13 straight dual meets and was second after the first round of the Baltimore County tournament and finished fifth.
While the Catonsville boys basketball and indoor track teams didn’t win any crowns, both squads produced some outstanding athletes.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents we searched our archives and spoke with coaches to choose some of the top players rom the last 10 years.
All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 were eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
Here is a look at the top winter teams and players from the past decade at Catonsville High.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team of the Decade: 2016-2017
Junior Jasmine Dickey scored 18 of her game-high 30 points from the foul line to lead Catonsville to its first girls basketball state championship in 2017.
The 26-2 Comets won the Class 4A crown by defeating defending 4A champion Walt Whitman, 49-46, at Towson’s SECU Arena.
“I am absolutely numb,” Catonsville coach Mike Mohler said. “It’s been 30 years since the Catonsville girls have even been in the finals.”
Catonsville principal Matt Ames could barely contain his emotion.
“I was a coach here for so many years and I love this athletic program, this school and this community,” Ames said. “The fans are unbelievable.”
In the second half, Dickey made 13 straight free throws and 15 of 19 overall.
Against Whitman in the championship game, Jamelia Barrett, who scored a game-high 26 points in a 64-40 victory over North Point in the state semifinals, picked up three fouls in the first 70 seconds of the game.
Senior Amber Lally came off the bench for the rest of the half and contributed a key steal and hustle.
Jen Gast led the Comets with 13 rebounds and Barrett (five) and Stashia Daniels (four) also contributed on the boards.
“Thank goodness my last game was a state championship,” said Gast who now plays at UMBC. “I’m happy with this team. We had a really good ride and I’m excited.”
Juniors Dickey, Barrett, Daniels, Cerenity Chambers, Alicia Buck and Namomi Alford, sophomores Gabby Douglas and Savannah Beaver and freshman Maddie McLean and Kolby Weedon also got to wear the state championship medal, along with first-year assistant coach Mandy Fischer.
In the state semifinals against North Point, Douglas scored 18 points and Dickey had 14.
In the regional finals, Catonsville trailed 18-11 midway through the first half against Howard, but rallied for a 51-45 victory.
Dickey scored a game-high 21 points and added 15 rebounds. Gast (12 points) and Barrett (10) also scored in double digits.
Player of the Decade: Jasmine Dickey (2018)
After Catonsville won the state title in 2018, Princeton-bound senior Abby Meyers, of Walt Whitman, praised Comet junior Jasmine Dickey’s uncanny ability to get to the basket and finish or draw fouls.
“She’s a really great player and it’s easy for her to get to the basket and get those fouls,” said Princeton-bound Whitman senior Abby Meyers, who led the Vikings with 26 points.
“That was my objective going into the game, make them foul me and get to the free throw line and make the free throws, so that’s what I worked on,” said Dickey, who scored a game-high 30 points in the 49-46 triumph.
Dickey made 13 straight from the charity stripe in the second half.
Dickey, a four-year varsity starter, amassed a school-record 2,091 points in her career and prompted coach Mike Mohler to honor her with a jersey dedication after her senior year.
“As long as I am there, we will retire her number and that has never been done,” Mohler said. “No one will ever wear No. 20 again.”
Dickey averaged 20 points and 10.8 rebounds during her senior year when the Comets finished 23-4 and lost in the state finals.
During her career, Dickey and classmates Barrett and Daniels were four-year varsity players who were a combined 93-14 with two Baltimore County championships and two regional crowns.
The road to the 2018 state championship game included a thrilling 56-54 triumph over Howard in the Class 4A North Region finals. Dickey scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the final 13 minutes of the game and added 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
In the state semifinals, Catonsville rallied from 17 points down for a 63-51 win over Bethesda Chevy-Chase. Dickey scored 24 points in the second half of the victory and collected 17 rebounds.
Catonsville eventually lost in the state finals to Eleanor Roosevelt, 60-58, when Dickey led the scoring with 22 points and added 16 rebounds.
Earlier in the playoffs, Dickey scored 35 points and had 28 rebounds in a 61-47 win over Western in the Section I semifinal.
Twice, Dickey was named Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year and was selected Ms. Basketball in 2017 and 2018. That honor goes to the best public school player in the state of Maryland.
Dickey is currently a junior at the University of Delaware where she leads the 12-2 Blue Hens in scoring (24 ppg.) and steals (29) and is second in rebounding (8.4).
Dickey has a goal after college of playing professional basketball overseas and her coach Natasha Adair believes she can.
“Absolutely, she is definitely a pro, I have coached players at every level, WNBA level, overseas level international level,” Adair said. “She is a three-level player and she has a little size to her and can score and she’s a winner and that is what they are looking for overseas.”
Mohler has even higher hopes.
“She has an outside shot at the WNBA,” Mohler said. “If she can really show them that she can shoot the ball consistently from outside, I think he has a chance to be in the WNBA. Physically, she can play with them.”
Despite all her dominance on the court, Dickey always maintained her composure and praised her teammates.
“Basketball skills aside, just being who she was, she never ever, ever, ever let on that she had anything close to a big head about all of her success,” Mohler said. “She was a very humble person, but very determined.”
Girls Basketball All-Decade Team
Maya Torrain 2010
Zoey Whittington 2011
Rachel Schwaab 2013
Deb Milani 2013
Maddie Hunt 2013
Taylor Barton 2014
Jenn Nonn 2014
Breya Wallace 2014
Renee Gast 2015
Lauren McDonald 2015
Jen Gast 2017
Jasmine Dickey 2018
Jameila Barrett 2018
Stashia Daniels 2018
Gabby Douglas 2019
Maddie McLean 2020
Sophi Wrisk 2020
Kolby Weedon 2020
Ashley Dickey 2020
BOYS BASKETBALL
Team of the Decade: 2016-2017
Catonsville’s 2016-2017 team went 16-8 and defeated Kenwood in the first round of the playoffs before getting eliminated by Dulaney, 79-66, in the Section I semifinals of the Class 4A Region boys basketball playoffs. The 16 wins was the most of any boys team during the decade.
The Dulaney game was much closer than the final score. The Lions made 13 free throws in a row after the 4:24 mark and they were 15 of 18 overall in the final quarter and pulled away.
Catonsville was led by Don Johnson, who hit a three-pointer for his first basket and finished with 30 points.
“He [Johnson] played a great game and kept them in the game, could have single-handedly won the game many nights, but tonight, we were able to move the ball and make the extra pass,” Dulaney coach Matt Lochte said.
Catonsville coach Matt Fannon was pleased with the way the third-seeded Comets responded after beating Kenwood in the first round of the playoffs.
“We followed our game plan,” Fannon said. “We wanted to pressure them like we did Kenwood and I think we did a decent job of that in spurts.”
Catonsville was led by seniors Rashad Hatch (15 points), Nate Chambers (11), Jake Getzendanner (eight), Amori Guadaloupe (eight) and Don Johnson (seven) in the win over Kenwood.
Player of the Decade: Antwan Pearson (2015)
Early in his junior season Antwan Pearson, made a block in a Jan. 11 victory over rival Lansdowne that helped turn a close game into an eventual 63-43 victory.
Lansdowne trailed, 18-13, less than three minutes into the second quarter when Bobby Peterson attempted what appeared to be an open 6-foot baseline shot.
Pearson came from the weak side and swatted the ball toward the sideline.
He raced over and saved it and flung a pass up the sideline to Adam Ogbonuba and the 6-foot-6 senior jammed it home, starting a 7-0 run that pushed the lead to 25-13.
“I think that was what changed the game,” said Pearson of his block. “I knew I had the chance to get it, so I took the opportunity and blocked it. I knew I could get it from out of bounds and I just saw Adam go and I gave him the pass and Adam went to work.”
Earlier, Pearson (20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots), hit a pair of rare three-pointers to help the Comets build the lead.
“It (three-pointers) is unusual for him,’ Catonsville coach Matt Fannon said. “Usually, we want him playing inside. He knows it’s a little running joke. If he makes it okay, if he misses it, he’ll join me on the side. He was 2-for-2 to start off so we can’t complain.”
Pearson added a dunk of his own for the Comets final points of the first half as they took a 31-16 lead into intermission, but he was more excited about the three-pointers.
“We needed somebody to hit the spark and I think that play (block), with the threes, gave us a spark,” Pearson said. “I was hot. Something told me to go.”
Pearson proved his versatility that night and the rest of that season and the following one when he averaged nearly a double-double in points and rebounds (16 and 9), while leading the team in blocked shots.
That 2014-2015 Catonsville boys team during his senior year had one less win then the 2016-2017 team, and the 15-10 squad came one game short of representing Section II in the Baltimore County championship game.
Pearson had 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in a 61-47 triumph over Franklin that set up a matchup with Woodlawn for the chance to play in the county title game
Pearson finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, but visiting Woodlawn prevailed, 69-63.
Boys Basketball All-Decade Team
Deniko Carter 2011
Jamal Tyson 2012
Joey Getzendanner 2014
Antwan Pearson 2015
Musa Wichhart 2015
Eric Sheppard 2016
Jamal Johnson 2016
Jake Getzendanner 2017
Ross Kidd 2017
Don Johnson 2017
Alfonzo Church 2017
Shawn Wagstaff 2018
Dashawn Dixon 2019
WRESTLING
Team of the Decade: 2018-2019
The 2018-2019 Catonsville High wrestling team was the only one in school history to go undefeated in dual meets during the regular season.
Two of the squad’s biggest victories came against Milford Mill and South Hagerstown late in the season.
Against Milford, they recorded seven pins in a 53-24 triumph that improved them to 10-0.Josh Sampson (106), Parker Ritter (120), Ewan Hemmis (126), Chase Ritter (132), Tye Perry (145), Deontae Fredrick (152) and Grant Nyland (195) got pins for the Comets.
Michael Bowers (160) and Anointe’Dewitt (195) earned major decisions and Mateen Kareem (285) won a 4-1 decision for the Comets.
The 45-34 win over South Hagerstown featured pins from Deontae Fredrick, Anointe’ Dewitt, Gabe Martin, Parker Ritter, Ewan Hemmis and Chase Ritter.
The top-seeded Catonsville High wrestling team lost in the semifinals to Montgomery Blair, 40-30, in the Class 4A North Region tournament.
Wrestlers of the Decade: Matteo DiPace (2010) and Tyler Weedon (2011)
Tyler Weedon has the most wins is school history, finished third at the state tournament twice and fourth once. He was also four-time regional champion and three-time county titlest and posted a 132-12 career record.
As a senior, when he placed third, he nearly reached the final in the Class 3A-4A 189-pound weight class.
He was locked in a 1-1 battle late in the third period when he tried to take a shot on Wilde Lake’s Zathy Ndiang in the semifinal.
Unfortunately for Weedon, Ndiang countered and spun around behind the Comet for a two-point takedown to win the match with just four seconds left in regulation.
It was the second year in a row Weedon was beaten by an eventual state champ, and it was only his second loss of a stellar 34-2 season.
DiPace finished with the third most wins in school history with 115. The four-year varsity starter and two-time team captain went on to coach at Catonsville High.
113- Matteo DiPace 2010
126- Jarrad Martin 2016
126-Eduardo Kelly 2017
132- Ewan Hemmis 2020
132- Theo DiPace 2011
138- Sean Thrasher 2013
138-Connor Hurd 2015
138-Andrew Southwell 2016
152- Joseth Hylton 2013
152-Brent Johns 2017
152-Deontae Frederick 2019
170-Trey Glover 2017
195- Kojo Danquah 2015
195-TJ Henry 2013
220-Tyler Weedon 2011
220- Calloway Lee 2014
220- Naseef Kareem 2017
285-Jordan Reynolds 2014
285-Mateen Kareem 2020
INDOOR TRACK
Team of the Decade: 2012 Boys
The 2012 Catonsville indoor track team were led by a pair of sprinters, a distance runner and shot putter when they finished third in the Baltimore County indoor track championship meet.
Hereford (91) and Franklin (54) were the top two with the Comets (41) narrowly edging powerhouse Dulaney (39).
Junior DeAndre’ Lane finished second in the 55 meters and third in the 300 and senior Vincent Randlett-Tydings, nicknamed ‘Bubba’ was second in the 300 and fourth in the 55. Junior Luke Chetelat was fourth in the 1600 and 3200 at the county meet.
Lane and Randlett-Tydings were also on the fourth-place 4x200 meter relay team, along with freshman Malik Moore and junior Anthony Robertson-Wynn.
“Those two, Bubba and DeAndre’, worked hard for our team today. They really, really did,” Catonsville coach Sandra Gallagher-Mohler said.
In the Class 4A Central Region championships, the Comets were fifth.
Lane shined in the 55 (second) and 300 (sixth) and Randlett-Tydings also scored in the 300 (fourth) and 55 (eighth).
Kirubel Asfaw was fifth in the 1600 and Chetelat was fourth in the 3200. Lewis Bennett was second in pole vault and Brandon Dixon was second in shot put.
At the 2012 state meet, Lane was fifth in the 55 meters and Bennet was second in the pole vault with a jump of 11-feet, 6 inches and Dixon was eighth in shot put for the Comets who placed 16th with 13 points.
Indoor Track athletes of the Decade: Vincent Randlett-Tydings (2012) and DeAndre’ Lane (2013)
The pair of sprinters, DeAndre’ Lane and Vincent Randlett-Tydings, dominated the sprint events in 2011 and 2012 while showing versatility running in four events in most big meets.
They made their biggest impact at the Baltimore County championship meet in 2011 when sophomore Lane and junior Randlett-Tydings, nicknamed “Bubba” were 1-2 in the 55 dash. Lane finished in 6.60 and Randlett-Tydings posted a 6.70.
“He (Lane) is just an explosive, dynamic kid,” assistant coach Nate Dyer said. “I was almost as proud that we finished 1-2 because ‘Bubba’ is a complete runner. His performance today with all the races he ran was just phenomenal.”
In the 300 at counties, Randlett-Tydings was fourth and the duo were also on the third-place 4x200 relay team.
At the 2011 Class 3A Central Region championship Lane and Randlett-Tydings were on the winning 4x200 relay team with Aaron Jones and Anthony Robertson-Wynn.
That same quartet was on the eight-place 4x200 relay at states.
Individually, Randlett-Tydings was fourth in regionals in the 300 and Lane was sixth in the 300 and second in the 55. At states, Lane was fifth in the 55 meters.
Indoor Track Boys Athletes of the Decade
2010 Cameron Brinks, distance
2012 Vincent Randlett-Tydings, sprinter
2013 Luke Chetelat, distance
2013 DeAndre Lane, sprinter
2013 Lewis Bennett, pole vault
2013 Brandon Dixon, shot put
2015 Zach Delker, shot put
2015 Austin Pleyo, pole vault
2016 Ken’yon Webb hurdles
2017 Halim Joseph, distance
2017 Graham Strzelecki, distance
Indoor Track Girls Athletes of the Decade
2011 Maria Randlett-Tydings, sprinter
2011 Francoise Mandenque, mid-distance
2011 Hallie Schmidt, distance
2012 Emilia Ramos, mid-distance
2012 Mikka McDonald, distance
2012 Michal Tate, high jump
2012 Olivia Nicolaus, mid-distance
2013 Claudia Flister, distance
2014 Trinity McPherson, sprinter
2015 Taylor Giles, shot put