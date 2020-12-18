Catonsville High fall sports All-Decade teams

“I’ve had a lot of really great coaching experiences, but watching Graham’s race was definitely one of the top three of my coaching career,” Catonsville coach Sandra Gallagher-Mohler said. “He ran so hard, not just pushing himself, he kept the gas pedal on from the gun to the finish line. He ran completely fearlessly and that is not something you can coach. He finished about 15 to 20 seconds faster than predicted.”