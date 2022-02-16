Maiden Choice hosts Allied bocce match with Catonsville in first interscholastic sporting event at the Halethorpe school

The sunlight beaming through the long windows in the gymnasium put the spotlight on Allied bocce athletes from Maiden Choice School and Catonsville High on Feb. 10, and they were feeling the love and support from the 60-70 fans in attendance.
The Maiden Choice School, located in Halethorpe, provides programs for children from age 3 to 21 who have significant cognitive disabilities for the entire school day. It hosted a high school team in a sporting event for the first time.
“This is their first interscholastic game so it’s pretty neat,” said Brad Kressman, who heads the Allied Sports programs for Baltimore County Athletics.
There are 16 Baltimore County teams with Allied bocce teams and Catonsville’s coach Alicia Brady was thrilled to be the first to play in the inaugural match at Maiden Choice.
“When Maiden Choice asked us to play it wasn’t even a question, we were like, we need to be here for this event. We were honored to be here and that they even asked us,” Brady said. “We came to compete, but we were here to engage and interact with another school in our community. I think that’s really important to get out and meet other peers besides just the ones in our school.”
Will Baublitz, who assists Maiden Choice head coach Matt Mahony, made sure different kids got a chance to toss the pallino — the small ball that is a target for the bocce balls — and when they took their turns they kept the balls inside the 60x12-foot court.
“We have a group of kids that are really cooperative and they just enjoy being around people and they enjoy performing for people,” Baublitz said.
Charles Rawls, Dayvon Marshall and Tony Nguyen were three of the standouts for the Maiden Choice squad, nicknamed the Manatees.
“They love the spotlight,” said Baublitz, who is also their physical education teacher. “Charles really feeds off the attention and positivity. Charles, Dayvon and Tony have experience for being in around the general public. They definitely do not shy away from the crowds.”
Catonsville’s James Carter enjoyed the spotlight and wasn’t affected by the glare on the players coming in from the sunlight.
“I wasn’t worried about them, it was just for our picture,” Carter said. “It was really fun.”
Besides bocce, the other Allied sports available are soccer in the fall and softball in the spring.
Catonsville student-athlete Brittany Adams is looking forward to spring and said, “I’m really good at softball and I used to do it when I was younger,” but admitted she enjoyed the day. “I liked it. It was nice.”
Catonsville’s Nick Andrews had the most fun throwing out the pallino. “I throw harder,” he said.
While throwing the bocce balls, several athletes on both sides showed an outstanding touch and Catonsville prevailed in a close match.
“They gave us a run for our money,” Brady said. “We were sweating, it was 3-3 in the middle of the first round, so it was getting intense.”
Catonsville High athletic director Rich Hambor was happy to be a part of the event.
“I was proud, Maiden Choice kids were excited, our kids were excited, all the parents were excited, we had [Baltimore County Coordinator of Athletics] Mike Sye there, Brad Kressman there, we had faculties from both schools there,” he said. “To be the first at anything, everybody is going to look back on it when it happens on the road, but this was just nice and fun for everybody.”
Kressman likes the idea of continuing the interaction between the two neighboring schools.
“We talked to them about the benefits of it and the social aspects of it and they both did a great job of getting the kids,” he said. “We’re excited and hopefully we will build off this for next year.”