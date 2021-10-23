Kameron Greene’s TD run lifts Parkville football over Perry Hall, 13-7, in defensive showdown

In the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown of the Week between Perry Hall and Parkville, the defenses took center stage for most of Friday night’s game.
But one highlight play in the fourth quarter from Parkville senior running back Kameron Greene changed the game and lifted the Knights to a 13-7 victory over the host Gators.
Greene swept to the right side, emerged from a pile of Perry Hall defenders and raced down the sideline for a touchdown with 5:56 left in the game.
“I was running and I thought I was going to get tackled, but one of my teammates bounced me back up and it was one tackle, two tackles, three tackles and I just kept moving my feet,” Greene said. “I just saw daylight.”
Parkville coach Justin Payne had a good view of the play that took place near his team’s sideline.
“He broke some arm tackles and the rest is history,” said Payne, noting the 5-foot-7, 165-pound Greene is hard to tackle. “He’s short and he’s very strong. Those short guys, stocky are low to the ground, that means you’ve got to get lower to tackle them.”
Parkville had no problems tackling in the second half when they held the Gators scoreless. But it took one final defensive stand.
Led by reserve quarterback Jaylon Johnson, Perry Hall drove 46 yards on their final possession. Cory Jones had a 14-yard run to give the Gators a first down at the Parkville 30.
Ja’Kai Jones gained 3 yards and Isaiah Armstrong gained 6 to set up a third-and-1 from the 21. But Armstrong was tackled for a 1-yard loss by Isaiah Russell-Jenkins on the next play, setting up fourth-and-2 with 1:37 left in the game.
With the game on the line, sophomore Josh Obayemi stopped a Gators run for no gain with help from Edidiong Ibok, and Perry Hall turned the ball over on downs.
“He is a sophomore. He’s a great kid,” Payne said of Obayemi.
“Number 10 definitely came through in the clutch on defense,” added Greene.
The Knights opened the scoring on a short touchdown run by Travis Heath in the first quarter.
The Gators tied it with 5:38 left in the first half on a 1-yard run by quarterback Da’Shaun Conway, who got a shove from behind by running back Armstrong. Conway was injured in the first half and didn’t return in the second half.
The rest of the opening half was dominated by defense.
The Knights got two tackles for loss in the first half by Russell-Jenkins and a sack by Cesar Romero. Perry Hall had a fumble recovery from Gabriel Moore and tackles for loss by Dallas Conway and KJ Lewis.
In the end, it was one big play that made the difference, and Greene couldn’t stop praising his offense.
“It wasn’t just me on that run,” he said. “All my teammates were there helping me.”
Payne was just happy to beat the Knights’ Baltimore County rival.
“We came out tonight and we wanted to prove that this does work and we can beat good teams,” he said. “They are a very good team. Coach [Luke] Ethington is a great coach and he’s a good all-around guy too. They are blessed to have him. This is a great win for us.”