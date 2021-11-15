(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Sports Baltimore County Maryland Hereford vs Glenelg volleyball semifinal | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 15, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Hereford and Glenelg during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Hereford's Grace Yocham digs a serve from a Glenelg opponent during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, attempts a kill as Hereford's Rebecca Fetterolf (9) and Adriana Zayas position themselves for a block during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg teammates celebrate winning the first set against Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe attempts to send the ball past Hereford blockers during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Lindsay Kelley (23) plays the ball over Hereford blockers Lauren Brooks, left, and Adriana Zayas during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg teammates celebrate as they're awarded the final point in their 3-0 win over Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Hereford's Emma Thompson serves to Glenelg during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Hereford's Lauren Brooks tries to hit a kill away from Glenelg blocker Lindsay Kelley (23) during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg teammates celebrate as they're awarded the final point in their 3-0 win over Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Liesl Walter puts a kill between block attempts by Hereford's Grace Yocham, left, and Adriana Zayas during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Liesl Walter tries to put a shot away from Hereford blockers Adriana Zayas and Grace Yocham (25) during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Sydney Yoon digs a Hereford serve during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Liesl Walter, center, and her Glenelg teammates celebrate a point off a block against Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun attempts to put a shot over a pair of Hereford blockers during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Glenelg vs Hereford volleyball semifinal Glenelg's Sarah Parker digs a Hereford serve in front of teammate Sydney Yoon during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement