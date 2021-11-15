xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Hereford vs Glenelg volleyball semifinal | PHOTOS

Glenelg's Liesl Walter puts a kill between block attempts by Hereford's Grace Yocham, left, and Adriana Zayas during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Nov 15, 2021
Hereford and Glenelg during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Hereford's Grace Yocham digs a serve from a Glenelg opponent during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Hereford's Grace Yocham digs a serve from a Glenelg opponent during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, attempts a kill as Hereford's Rebecca Fetterolf (9) and Adriana Zayas position themselves for a block during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, attempts a kill as Hereford's Rebecca Fetterolf (9) and Adriana Zayas position themselves for a block during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg teammates celebrate winning the first set against Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg teammates celebrate winning the first set against Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe attempts to send the ball past Hereford blockers during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe attempts to send the ball past Hereford blockers during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Lindsay Kelley (23) plays the ball over Hereford blockers Lauren Brooks, left, and Adriana Zayas during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Lindsay Kelley (23) plays the ball over Hereford blockers Lauren Brooks, left, and Adriana Zayas during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg teammates celebrate as they're awarded the final point in their 3-0 win over Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg teammates celebrate as they're awarded the final point in their 3-0 win over Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Hereford's Emma Thompson serves to Glenelg during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Hereford's Emma Thompson serves to Glenelg during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Hereford's Lauren Brooks tries to hit a kill away from Glenelg blocker Lindsay Kelley (23) during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Hereford's Lauren Brooks tries to hit a kill away from Glenelg blocker Lindsay Kelley (23) during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Liesl Walter puts a kill between block attempts by Hereford's Grace Yocham, left, and Adriana Zayas during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Liesl Walter puts a kill between block attempts by Hereford's Grace Yocham, left, and Adriana Zayas during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Liesl Walter tries to put a shot away from Hereford blockers Adriana Zayas and Grace Yocham (25) during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Liesl Walter tries to put a shot away from Hereford blockers Adriana Zayas and Grace Yocham (25) during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Sydney Yoon digs a Hereford serve during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Sydney Yoon digs a Hereford serve during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liesl Walter, center, and her Glenelg teammates celebrate a point off a block against Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Liesl Walter, center, and her Glenelg teammates celebrate a point off a block against Hereford during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun attempts to put a shot over a pair of Hereford blockers during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun attempts to put a shot over a pair of Hereford blockers during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Sarah Parker digs a Hereford serve in front of teammate Sydney Yoon during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Glenelg's Sarah Parker digs a Hereford serve in front of teammate Sydney Yoon during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
