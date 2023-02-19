Sparrows Point wrestling captures third straight Baltimore County tournament championship

New Town's Maleek Ayonrinde, right, works to pin Parkville's Donnell Dawkins in their 195-pound match at the Baltimore County wrestling championship finals at Dundalk High School on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Sparrows Point crowned four champions and won its third straight Baltimore County wrestling title at Saturday evening’s tournament at Dundalk High.

The Pointers won their first county tournament in school history in 2017 and has won five of the past six tournaments.

Sparrows Point finished with 220 points, well ahead of second-place Hereford (134.5). Owings Mills (120.5), Perry Hall (115.5,), Woodlawn (99), Eastern Tech (89.5), Dulaney (89), Parkville (86), Milford Mill (84) and Catonsville (70.5) rounded out the top 10.

“We work the kids hard all year, we try to find the toughest tournaments to prepare, I thought we came in extremely prepared and ready to rock and roll,” Sparrows Point coach Mike Whisner said.

The Pointers four champions were Christian Manley (112 pounds), Dom Ambrosino (132), Damon Nelson (182) and Hunter Petrovia (285).

Sparrows Point's Hunter Petrovia, top, works to pin Parkville's Simeon Bryant in their 285-pound match at the Baltimore County wrestling championship finals. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Nelson (46-1) had the fastest pin off the night when he stunned Eastern Tech’s Anthony Oge (30-3) in 39 seconds. Petrovia (44-3) had a first-period pin over Parkville’s Simeon Bryant (33-3) and Ambrosino had a third-period pin over Tahikwa Theophile of Overlea. Manley (40-7) won a 21-6 technical fall over Kenwood’s Kelly Bailey.

The win was especially sweet for Ambrosino (45-2) because it was his 100th career victory and he missed the county tournament last year because of a concussion, but went on to win regional and state titles.

“I decided to go [132] because I thought it was unhealthy to go [128], cutting all that weight. I feel a lot better at 32, but this match I didn’t wrestle too well because we didn’t get a warmup and I wasn’t ready for it,” said Ambrosino, who was winning 8-2 when he got the pin with 10 seconds left in the third period.

The senior used a loss in last week’s Class 2A state dual championship as fuel for this tournament. Ambrosino (ranked fifth in the state at 126) lost to Stephen Decatur’s Logan Intrieri (ranked 7th in the state at 138), 11-5.

“For me, that was big motivation because I’m bumping up to [132] to hopefully see Logan Intrieri again,” he said.

Owen Bell of Hereford, top, stayed unbeaten by pinning Ky-el Ali of Woodlawn during their 126-pound match at the Baltimore County wrestling championship finals. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Pointers also produced three finalists in Russell Fary (145), Tanner Cooper (152) and Deandre Duval (220). Fary (42-3) lost 8-1 to Perry Hall’s Victor Marks-Jenkins (43-2), Cooper (37-7) lost a 29-16 major decision to Amondre Wooden (34-1) and Duval (37-7) was pinned by Parkville’s Braeden Poorbaugh (18-3), while leading 8-0 in the second period.

Matt Laubach (third, 160), Jason Worthington (fourth, 170) and Gabe Dorsey (sixth, 120) also reached the podium for the Pointers, who now set their sights on regionals and states.

“We are excited for regionals, we have a very tough region,” said Whisner, who was honored before the finals for amassing over 400 victories “We are not exactly the crowd favorites here, but we’ve got to use that as motivation.”

Hereford crowned two champions in Andy Burton (120) and Owen Bell (126). The top seed at 120, Catonsville’s Toby Eveleth (22-2), ranked seventh in the state, missed the tournament with illness and Burton, a freshman, took advantage by beating Owings Mills’ Tony Dufour in four overtimes.

“That was my signature win this year,” said Burton, who has benefitted under the direction of first-year coach Josh Asper, who was a four-time state champion at Hereford. “At practices we have tons of conditioning and that helped me out throughout the match.”

Bell, a senior who continued his unbeaten season (35-0) with a second-period pin of Woodlawn’s Ky-El Ali (27-2), has also benefitted from Asper, who was a standout wrestler at the University of Maryland.

“Even last year he kind of came in as an assistant coach and he definitely like did pretty much everything in the room, our conditioning, our workouts, our techniques,” Bell said. “Everything kind of changed in our room, it was more like college practices and everybody kind of jumped another level with him.”

The win was the second straight county title for Bell, who also won regionals last year and was fourth at states.

Other county champions included Eastern Tech’s Clayton Dicus (106, 23-1), Pikesville’s Kiah Noble (138, 17-1), Franklin’s Justin Signor (160, 39-4), Catonsville’s Mason Ritter (170, 27-9) and New Town’s Maleek Ayonrinde (195, 29-3).

Catonsville's Mason Ritter, front, defeated Randallstown's Kasim Bahar in the 170-pound match at the Baltimore County wrestling championship finals. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Ritter’s match with Kenwood’s Kasim Bahar was one of the highlight matches of the championship round. After a scoreless first period, Ritter took a 1-0 lead with an escape 15 seconds into the second. With one second left in the second period and nearly out of bounds, Ritter got a takedown and 3-0 advantage and he went on to win, 5-2.

“That was really exciting,” Catonsville coach George Dunn said. “He definitely had the two before the towel came in and I heard the buzzer.”

Ritter’s county title was the first of his career.

“He is such a smart kid, wrestles hard, he’s a leader, captain at practice and a well-deserved championship for him,” Dunn said.

Sparrows Point's Damon Nelson, left, pinned Anthony Oge, of Eastern Tech in their 182-pound match at the Baltimore County wrestling championship finals. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys championship finals

106: Clayton Dicus (ET) pinned Hegan Channtayal (PH), (0:44)

113: Christian Manley (SP) tech. fall Kelly Bailey (KW) (21-6))

120: Andy Burton (Here) dec.Tony Dufour (OM) (5-4, 4 OTs)

126: Owen Bell (Here) fall Ky`El Ali (Wood) (3:54)

132: Don Ambrosino (SP) fall Tahikwa Theophile (OV) (5:51)

138: Kiah Noble (Pikes) dec. Sean Lippman (Lans) (13-6)

145: Victor Marks-Jenkins (PH) dec. Russell Fary (SP) (8-1)

152: Amondre Wooden (OM) major dec. Tanner Cooper (SP) (29-16)

160: Justin Signor (Frank) fall Ethan Royster (MMl) (2:25)

171: Mason Ritter (Cat) dec. Kasim Bahar (Rand) (5-2)

182: Damon Nelson (SP) fall Anthony Oge (ET) (0:39)

195: Maleek Ayonrinde (NT) fall Donnell Dawkins (PKV) 31-3, (5:00)

220: Braeden Poorbaugh (PKV) fall Deandre Duvall (SP) (3:18)

285: Hunter Petrovia (SP) fall Simeon Bryant (PKV) (1:05)

Girls championship finals

105: Oluadamil Idowu (Rand) fall Dylan Hurd (Frank) (0:34)

110 Emily Cabo (Dun) (Bye)

115 Alaina Kopalchick (PH) fall Layla Martin (Pat) (1:50)

120: Ariana Carnahan (ET) major dec. Leian Wright (WT) (16-3)

125: Rachael Wheatley (PH) fall Alyssa Dong (WT) (0:47)

130: Kiyyah Monroe (PKV) fall Nysia Reid (Wood) (1:38)

135: Florida Tempe (MM) fall Allison Kellenberger (Tow) (1:41)

140: Gianna Guarnera (Pat) fall Marianna DiAngelo (Frank) (0:31)

145: Hyelni Samaila (Rand) fall Laura Chirrini-Flynn (Carver) (1:52)

155: Morgan Linton (ET) fall Maniya Moore (OV) (1:02)

170: Ugochi Anunobi (Rand) fall Maddie Mackenzie (Tow)(1:53)

190: Mame Thiam (WT) over De`Jae Erwin (MM) (inj. def.)

235: Simmi Sukarat (PKV) fall Jaydan Ward (Dun) (3:09)

