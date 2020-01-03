Teams and individuals provided many exciting sports moments over the past year. Take a look back at some of the highlights that were covered by the Arbutus Times.
Lansdowne cross country makes history
The Lansdowne cross country team won the school’s first regional championship when they captured the Class 2A North Region title at Pikesville High.
The Vikings won the region crown with 56 points. Digital Harbor (66), Carver (68), Eastern Tech (87) and Milford Mill (92) rounded out the top five.
Kaiyah Covington led the Vikings at regionals and he was the team’s only senior in the top seven. Covington placed fourth in a time of 18:40.50.
Sophomores Jacob Young (5th, 18:46.10) and Brayden Ashby (9th, 19:20.30) also placed in the top 10 and junior Jubelo Oyeniran (15th, 20:44.80) and sophomore Michael Omolade (24th, 20:44.80) finished in the top 25.
The sixth and seventh runners for the Vikings were freshman Martin Lavalle (34th, 21:58.40) and sophomore Lucas Kirby (46th, 23:34.50).
Riley Bozeman is state runner-up
Lansdowne sophomore Riley Bozeman capped his sophomore season by finishing as a runner-up at 106 pounds at the Class 4A-3A state tournament.
Wrestling in the off-season was the key to success and Bozeman’s coach at Lansdowne, George Dunn, saw the difference this season when Bozeman went 29-6 and finished second in the state, region and county tournaments.
“He did the extra work, extra practices going to different clubs around the area,” Dunn said. “A year-round wrestler makes all the difference.”
Lansdowne soccer shines
Lansdowne sophomore Mike Miranda scored a goal just over two minutes into the biggest game of his career.
Just about two hours later, he drilled the game-ending penalty kick and gave the host Vikings (11-1-2) a 5-4 win on PKs and 2-1 double-overtime win in the Class 2A North Region I championship game.
“I was just going for a powerful shot to a corner. That was all that was going on through my mind,” Miranda said.
The regional title was the first in history for the Vikings, who lost to Century in the state quarterfinals.
Nana Andoh, Ai Ling, Hoi Tha and Thau Hmu made the first four penalty kicks to set up Miranda with the game-winning clincher.
“Those guys were so calm on the PKs, they were just trying to pass it in, they weren’t trying to kill it,” Lansdowne coach George Dunn said. “It’s all about placement on PKs.”
Western Tech three-peats
The Western Tech volleyball team earned its third straight regional title by sweeping Pikesville.
They finished 15-3 after falling to Smithsburg in the state semifinals.
Western Tech was led by the hitting of Rachael Durham and Avaion Barry (six kills each). Sheri Adewumi added five kills and setter Beatrice Daudelin dished out 21 assists.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team. A number of them have been on my varsity squad since they were 10th graders and they’ve done everything that you could ask from a volleyball perspective,” Western Tech coach Eric Jett said. “We feel like family.”
Lansdowne softball rallies
With Franklin leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning against host Lansdowne in the first round of the Class 3A Section I North Region softball tournament game, a pair of Viking sisters decided to swing the momentum.Batting ninth,
Lansdowne sophomore Piper Barrass, who was promoted to the varsity from JV, led off with a hard single to right field.
It was the first hit for the Vikings (8-7).
After she advanced to second and third on wild pitches, she scored on a run-scoring double by her older sister, senior Tatum Barrass, to tie the game.
In the fourth inning, the Vikings scored nine runs, and Tatum again doubled in her younger sister.
Lansdowne’s Bobbie Bosley added a two-run home run during the nine-run uprising.
Tatum ended the 11-1 victory for Lansdowne in the fifth when she singled home Sam Hebron for the 10-run rule.
She was most excited about driving home her younger sibling.
“We are sisters, so she gets on, I get on,” Tatum Barrass said. “That’s how it works. We play travel together and high school, so it makes it more fun.”
Silence for Kayla Linton
For first the four minutes and 33 seconds of the Lansdowne-Perry Hall girls basketball game, the Lansdowne gymnasium was completed silent.
But when Samiya Esema scored the game’s 19th point, with 3:27 left in the first quarter, pulling the Vikings within one, 10-9, the crowd erupted with applause and the game was stopped.
It was the end of quiet serenity for the second annual KL19 Silent Night in honor of former Lansdowne student-athlete Kayla Linton, who passed away on Jan. 28, 2017.
Linton died of cardiac arrest during her senior year at age 17, after a severe bout of the flu.
She played basketball, ran track and played on the lacrosse team, where she wore number 19.
Money raised from T-shirts, with KL19 on them, and donations went towards a college scholarship worth $1,900 for a Lansdowne male and female student-athlete.