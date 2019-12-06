Steve Coursey takes over as head coach of the Lansdowne varsity boys basketball squad for Greg Karpers, and he is very familiar with the program.
“I was his assistant for two or three years about 12-13 seasons ago, so I was on varsity with him during the Brent Arrington, Nick LaGuerre days and I’ve been the JV coach since, so this is my 13th season with the program,” said Coursey, whose Vikings open Friday, Dec. 6 against Parkville.
Coursey’s JV squad won its division and lost in the Baltimore County championship game to New Town last season.
The varsity squad went 14-8 last season under Karpers, who coached 19 years, and they made a big splash in the regional playoffs.
They opened with a 68-64 victory over Milford Mill and followed with a 65-63 triumph over top-seeded Parkville.
The spirited run ended in a 61-45 loss to Woodlawn in the Class 3A North Region Section I finals.
Senior Tony Green (6-feet-6 inches) missed that playoff run with an injured finger, but he returns as the top inside scoring threat and rebounder.
He’ll be joined in the paint by power forward Code Ndiaye (6-5).
“He was a big factor on JV last year,” Coursey said.
Starting in the backcourt are seniors Teylor Silverman and Charlie Dorsey and junior Brandon Burnopp.
The sharp-shooting Silverman and Dorsey will be interchangeable at point and shooting guard.
“Burnopp (6-2) is a small forward who attacks the glass big time,” Coursey said. “Brandon is your all-around man, he’s on the glass getting loose balls and put-backs, he’s athletic.”
“Our starting five is pretty strong, as long as we can stay out of foul trouble, we’ve got five I think I would put up against most teams,” Coursey said. “We lost a couple of those core pieces, but a couple of people that are coming back can pick up from where we left off, with Teylor and Charlie coming back and Tony being healthy.”
Depth was a concern before the season, but Coursey is hoping to get a contribution from senior Nate Emge, a transfer from Catonsville, as he recovers from a broken wrist.
Juniors Jaden Ikegwu and James Scott could provided a lift in the backcourt.
The rest of the lineup includes juniors Brian Hensley, Deante Boyd, Michael Burnett and Zabayr Murel.