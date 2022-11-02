Towson boys soccer edges Bel Air, 2-1, for region title on a pair of Jake Del Viscio goals

Bel Air's Ben Sellers moves in to knock the ball away as Towson's Jackson Kanzler moves up the field during the Class 3A North Region II championship game at Bel Air Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Towson Generals boys soccer team pulled off its second upset in a week Tuesday, beating host Bel Air, 2-1, for a Class 3A North Region II championship.

The Generals, who won at C. Milton Wright, 1-0, on Friday, got a pair of goals from junior midfielder Jake Del Viscio en route to the upset of the top-seed Bobcats. The Generals will play a state quarterfinal Friday or Saturday.

Advertisement

Both coaches agreed, Towson was the aggressor and it was the difference.

“We were tonight, we were,” Generals coach Randy Dase said. “I thought we dominated, it was really a game that you had to win. We made it tough with PK, but we battled back and that takes a lot of fortitude.”

Advertisement

Bobcats coach Dominic Rose was disappointed, but realistic about the outcome.

“The way I explained it to the boys at halftime was it looked like they [Towson] were playing to win we were playing to not lose,” Rose said. “They were pressing, they had more throw-ins and corners on our end. They kept us pinned in, but you got to fight through it. We almost did, but ... ”

Towson's Jason Hernandez tries to make a move toward the goal with Bel Air's Ben Sellers staying tough on defense during the Class 3A North Region II championship game at Bel Air on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The referenced throw-ins started early for the Generals, but the Bobcats defense and goalie Ethan Crosby were up to the test.

Just over 10 minutes in, Del Viscio netted his first goal on a high, hard shot from 35 yards out.

“I stole the ball from half field, I felt some pressure behind me, but my coaches have always told me, take shots when you have the opportunity and I just let it fly and luckily it went into the back of the net,” Del Viscio said. “It felt great.”

Bel Air watched a good chance slide by at the 23:30 mark as a cross from Amdan Saccoh was just out of reach for Isaiah Traynham. Traynham then sent a cross six minutes later, but it too, went without a shot.

The Bobcats got a break with less than a minute to play in the half. Galen Klisiewecz, a sophomore midfielder, took a ball into the box where he was tripped. The result was a penalty kick with 49.4 seconds left in the half.

Matt Weidman, one of 12 Bel Air seniors, converted the kick to tie the game at 1. Weidman agreed that taking the PK is like money in the back.

Advertisement

“I’d like to think so, you just have to be confident when you do it,” Weidman said.

One might think the goal would bring the Bobcats out with an edge in the second half, but it was Towson that started strong.

Just a minute in, Graham Gleason sent a cross to the far post where Vincent Guida made a run, but he just missed getting a touch on the ball.

The Generals’ pressure continued and with 28:50 left, a corner kick provided the winning goal.

“Jason Hernandez, our left wing, played a ball, it bounced off, I don’t remember whose head it was, but it bounced right out,” Del Viscio said. “Played it to my feet and I found myself in the middle of the box, took a shot and it went onto the back of the net.”

Bel Air's Connor Banton battles Towson's Vincent Guida for possession during the Class 3A North Region II championship game at Bel Air on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air definitely became more aggressive after the Generals slipped back ahead. Several deep throw-ins led to decent scoring chances, but none were good enough.

Advertisement

The best came in the final minute. The Bobcats earned a corner kick and as the ball was played out by the Towson defense, the ball found the foot of Saccoh. Saccoh dribbled into the box and sent a cross to the far post.

Teammate Andrew Lassen was there and got the shot off, but the tough angle shot missed wide by the slimmest margin.

“To travel to Harford County and beat C.M. Wright, 1-0, and then come into Bel Air and beat them is just, it’s sort of baffling my mind,” Dase said. “I’ve got to take my hat off to my kids, they have really been showing a lot of guts.”

Towson keeper Parker Fong and Bel Air goalie Crosby each made saves.