Hereford girls basketball continues redemption run with 37-24 win over Harford Tech in state quarterfinals

The redemption tour continues for the Hereford Bulls.

After losing on the final shot of double overtime in last year’s state championship, Hereford took another step towards returning to finish the job after defeating visiting Harford Tech, 37-24, in a defensive battle in the Class 2A state quarterfinals on Friday night.

The Bulls (18-4) were led by senior Lauren Orner, who scored 13 points. Harford Tech (19-5) was led by Jessica Castro’s eight.

The Bulls will now play top-seed Kent Island on Tuesday or Wednesday in the state semifinals at a site to be determined.

“I think we came so close last year,” junior forward Annabelle Grenzer said. “It was really a letdown to make it so far and just fall short. We only lost two players from last year, and I know we have the talent, so I feel like this is redemption for us.”

The Bulls aided their cause with a fast start. Hereford immediately jumped out to a 9-0 lead on the strength of 3-pointers by Gabby Nieberlein and Orner. The Hereford defense clamped down, keeping the Cobras, who were on an 11-game winning streak entering the contest, scoreless for the first 5:45 of the game.

Harford Tech’s first points, a 3-pointer by Castro, were the only points the Cobras scored in the first quarter.

Harford Tech managed to cut the lead to 14-7 on a layup by Maddie Morgan with 6:06 left in the half, but the Bulls closed the half on a 9-2 to take a 23-9 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Harford Tech’s defense began to clamp down, holding Hereford to only three points, a 3-pointer from Orner eight seconds into the quarter. But while the Bulls went into an offensive lull, their defense remained solid. The Cobras got within five, 23-18, after a three-point play from Anyia Gibson at the closing moments of the quarter.

Hereford led 29-21 at the 6:32 mark of the fourth quarter when he went to ice the game. Orner came down the court after a defensive stop and found herself wide open near the top of the key. She calmly buried a 3-pointer for an 11-point lead, damaging the Cobras’ chances at a comeback.

“Defensively, we did exactly what I asked them to do,” Hereford coach Dave Schreiner said. “I told them we had to take away [Amya Goodsell’s] penetration, we needed to box out and we needed to rebound, and we did all those things. The difference in the game was defense. It’s the first thing I wrote on the board in the locker room. I told them if we played good enough defense, we’d score enough points to win.”

So now the Bulls face the only undefeated team in any classification still left in the tournament when they face Kent Island.

“I got my work cut out for me,” Schreiner said. “We have to come back to practice tomorrow, and I’ve got to start watching film. It’s my job to give the girls the best chance to win, so I’m going to be a little busy.”

Class 2A state quarterfinals

Hereford 37, Harford Tech 24

HARFORD TECH – Gibson 4, Morgan 2, Castro 8, Hunt 4, Goodsell 6. Totals: 9 4-10 24.

HEREFORD – Neiberlein 9, Orner 13, Kraft 7, Grenzer 5, Stocks 3. Totals: 13 7-16 37. Halftime: HE, 23-9.