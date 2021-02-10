Late 3-pointer lifts St. Mary’s over host Mount de Sales in girls basketball

St. Mary’s senior Amanda Roy made one 3-pointer in each half, but it was the one with 23 seconds left in the game that was the difference as the visiting Saints (1-1) pulled off a 45-42 victory over Mount de Sales (0-1).
With the scored tied, 41-41, Roy got a wide open look and nailed it after a pass from Asaani Offer that gave them a 44-41 lead.
“She’s a senior so we expect that from her,” St. Mary’s coach Chuck Miller said.
Charlotte McCauslin made one of two frees for the Sailors to pull them within two with 17.8 seconds remaining, but Offer hit one free throw with 14.4 seconds left and a Mount de Sales desperation attempt to tie was off the mark.
The victory came after the Saints lost to Gerstell Academy, 50-46, in their season opener.
“We hustled better tonight than we did against Gerstell,” Miller said. “Overall, I couldn’t be happier with what we did tonight, I just wish we could score.”
The Sailors took an early 7-2 lead in the first quarter on the strength of a pair of treys, from Nnenna Obi and Anya Walker, but the Saints only trailed 9-8 at the break thanks to a 3-pointer off the bench from freshman Bailey Walden with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mount de Sales extended the lead to 25-20, thanks to three 3-pointers in the second quarter from Harper Eudy, including one with five seconds left until intermission.
That came on one of six assists from Walker who was playing her first competitive game since tearing her ACL and having surgery in June of 2019.
“She was hitting her threes and she was doing what she needed to do when I penetrated and she found her spots,” said Walker, who had all six of her points in the first half, but didn’t hesitate diving on the floor despite wearing a knee brace on her left knee.
“Sometimes, you just have to fight through it and there were sometimes where I did fall, but you just have to conquer it and get up and play the next play,” she said.
In the third quarter, St. Mary’s senior Kerry Kelliher took control with seven points on a variety of moves near the basket.
“I just realized my shot wasn’t going so I drove to the basket more,” said Kelliher, who plans to play at Washington College next year. “It definitely helped that my teammates got me the ball on my cuts.”
“She (Kelliher) is their best player and I thought we held her off until that one little stretch,” Mount de Sales coach Trish Armstrong said. “We were putting our best players on her and then she had that little stretch.”
The Sailors got a spark from Emma Wallace who scored all seven of her points in the second half, but St. Mary’s led 34-31 after three quarters.
Three steals by Walden in the fourth quarter helped maintain a lead until a 3-pointer by Eudy with 2:02 remaining knotted it at 40-40.
St. Mary’s outscored the de Sales 5-2 to close out the victory.
Walden (11 points) and Kelliher (10) led the scoring for the Saints and Eudy (12) and Wallace (7) led the Sailors.
Shelly Parker led the Sailors in rebounds with 11.
“We’ve been playing Mount de Sales tough, when I was a Severn, we played them tough and they have played us tough every time.” Miller said. “Trish does a really nice job with the kids here.”
Scoring
St. Mary’s: (45) Bailey Walden 11, Kerry Kelliher 10, Amanda Roy 6, Lindsay Hinckley 6, Ashley Roy 6, Asaani Offer 5, Toronto Williams 1.
Mount de Sales: (42) Harper Eudy 12, Emma Wallace 7, Anya Walker 6, Jordan Harris 6, Charlotte McCauslin 4, Nnenna Obi 4, Shelly Parker 3.
Halftime: Mount de Sales, 25-20