Eli Friedman’s double helps Pikesville baseball avenge last year’s loss; Panthers beat South Carroll, 6-4, for regional title

The Pikesville baseball team celebrates with its Class 1A North Region I championship plaque after beating South Carroll in Tuesday's final. (Timothy Dashiell)

The third time was indeed the charm for Pikesville baseball.

After falling short against South Carroll in last year’s Class 1A North Region I final, the Panthers and Cavaliers met in this year’s regular season where the Panthers blew a five-run lead May 3.

Advertisement

Pikesville finally got over the hump Tuesday, winning the regional title with a 6-4 victory.

“This one’s special,” Pikesville coach Dominic Peters said. “It’s good to see all of our guys putting in the work to get to this point in the season.”

Advertisement

The Panthers and Cavaliers played another close one with the game tied at 3 in the sixth inning. But a double by Eli Friedman broke the tie and gave the Panthers the lead.

“He was the right man for the right spot,” Peters said. “He’s been Mr. Clutch all season long. He comes through at most crucial times in the ballgame. We call it the Friedman special.”

Tuesday’s special: 3-for-4 at the plate with a clutch double, four RBIs and a stolen base.

“I felt good,” Friedman said. “We brought the energy from the jump and at the plate. I just tried to hit the ball hard and support Jack [Millman] on the mound.”

Friedman and Noah Lichter each had multi-hit games for the Panthers (15-5). On the mound, Millman was strong, striking out 10 in six innings.

In typical South Carroll-Pikesville fashion, both teams piled runners on base, forcing walks and pressuring both starting pictures.

Millman’s day included pitching out of multiple jams where the Cavaliers threatened to score. He stayed tough, noting how pitching in big moments requires more than just a great fastball or deceiving breaking pitch.

“The hardest part of pitching is the mental aspect,” he said. “I had a an iffy inning and I just I came right back. I knew my team had the hits behind me so all I needed to do was get the outs.”

Advertisement

Now with the South Carroll roadblock taken care of, Peters looks to get his team ready as the state playoffs loom.

“We’re gonna enjoy this win for the rest of the evening,” he said. “We’re going to practice tomorrow and be prepared mentally and physically for Friday.”

For South Carroll (9-11), Tuesday’s loss brought the cliché “game of inches” to life.

If Evan Schwartz’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly to center field was inches to the left or right, it might have been a game tying three-RBI double in the gap. If a couple one-run losses went the other way, maybe the Cavaliers are hosting the regional final. Nevertheless, with three seniors, coach Brian Zawacki was left pleased with his team as he reflects on the season.

“Nobody gave us a shot to even be in this situation,” he said. “It didn’t work out in our favor, but the future’s bright. They put the work in, they got better every day and I know we’ll be back next year.”