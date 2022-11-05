Franklin football fends off late Manchester Valley rally to win first-round playoff game, 28-25

Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog passes against Franklin in the first round football playoff game at Franklin High School in Reisterstown Friday, November 4, 2022. (John Gillis/for Carroll County Times)

With his Franklin Indians clinging to a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, Franklin quarterback Billy Hartman knew just what to do with the ball.

“I told [Anthony] Gibson to go be special for us, and that’s what he did.”

As Franklin faced a second-and-19 at its own 29 with 2:49 left, sophomore Gibson took a handoff from Hartman and turned on the jets, running the ball to the Manchester Valley 23-yard line to give the Indians some breathing room.

In the end, host Franklin survived a furious comeback attempt by the Mustangs before recording a 28-25 win in the first round of the Class 3A North Region playoffs.

The Indians (7-3) will play at Bel Air next weekend in the next round of the playoffs.

“I just wanted to win and I knew I had to step up,” said Gibson, who also scored Franklin’s first touchdown on a 48-yard run. “My coach trusted me, and I got it done.”

It appeared Franklin would cruise to a victory when the Indians took advantage of a Mavericks mistake to start the second half. With Franklin leading 14-3, Manchester Valley fumbled the second-half kickoff, and Franklin’s Marvin McGowan recovered at the Man Valley 12-yard line. The Indians wasted little time adding to the lead, using a 13-yard run by Jamari Lewis to push its advantage to 21-3.

Then it was the Mavericks’ turn. Manchester Valley started passing more and mounted a 66-yard drive that ended with a Blake Ray reception of a Jake Boog pass from 18-yards out to cut the lead to 21-10 with eight minutes left in the third.

Manchester Valley cut into the lead even more early in the fourth. The Mavericks mounted a six-minute, 11-play drive that featured four pass completions of 10 yards or more. The final pass was a 10-yard one from Boog to Markel Brown to cut the lead to 21-16. The Mavs went for the two-point conversion and scored on a Boog pass to James Herndon to cut the lead to 21-18 with 4:48 left.

Franklin got the ball back at its own 38-yard line and the Indians were their own enemies. After two penalties on two consecutive plays, Franklin found itself in a second-and-29 hole, setting up Gibson’s 54-yard run.

“He’s our guy. He’s a special player,” said Franklin coach Anthony Burgos. “We gave him the ball and he used his great vision to do what he does.”

Tristan Richardson finished off the drive with a 14-yard run.

Manchester Valley never quit. The Mavericks drove down the field again, scoring on a Boog 1-yard run with 24.3 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 28-25. Franklin’s De-Andre Harper recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Indians ran the clock out.

“I was proud of the guys, they fought real hard for four quarters,” Burgos said. “I told the kids that [Boog] has a great arm and he could really spin it. He’s a smart kid. We’re a young team and we got a playoff win, and that makes me happy. We’re a young team and we have to learn to close things out.”

Manchester Valley coach Bernie Koontz was pleased with his team’s effort, also.

“These kids are very resilient and a great group of kids. They came through and didn’t give up and kept fighting,” Koontz said. “A couple plays here and there and maybe the outcome’s a little different. We kept fighting till the end.”